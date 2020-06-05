25 black-owned beauty brands to support, if you haven't already

While reading the news right now can bring a mix of emotions, one thing is for sure: It’s time to celebrate all races, cultures and people more than ever. Black-owned businesses certainly aren’t new to the beauty industry, and the brands you’ll see below may not be new to you. But in the spirit of supporting black culture, I thought I’d share some black-owned beauty brands that are near and dear to my heart.

As a beauty editor, I’ve swiped, swatched and tested thousands of products across skin, hair and makeup categories and these brands are among my favorites. Ahead, find 25 black-owned beauty brands to support now and always.

1. Briogeo

Briogeo

Nancy Twine, a Wall Street businesswoman turned beauty maestro, created Briogeo hair care with all women in mind. Whether you have straight, curly, fine or thick hair, there’s a Briogeo formula that's right for you.

2. Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty

Of course, Rihanna needs no introduction. But if you haven’t snagged one of her cult-favorite cosmetics for yourself yet, you’re missing out. From lit-from-within highlighters to dope, long-lasting lip colors, there’s so much to love about Fenty Beauty.

3. Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs

There are two things we can count on from this queen of makeup: drool-worthy makeup formulas and completely shutting down the internet with each new product drop. Plus, her eye shadow palettes will totally transform your makeup kit.

4. Vernon Francois

Vernon Francois

All the way from Northern England, hair guru Vernon Francois came stateside and we’re so thankful. Let’s just say, he totally gets textured hair. From hydrating sprays to smoothing oils, his hair line has got it all.

5. Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross

Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross

We’ve swooned over her curls for years as one of the OGs when it comes to having a #CurlCrush. So, when she blessed us with a curl-friendly hair line in the fall of 2019 it was a no brainer that her newest collection was a must-try.

6. BLK + GRN

BLK + GRN

If you’re opting to go clean with your makeup, skin and hair care routines, BLK + GRN is a one-stop shop for all your all-natural needs. You’ll find a slew of nontoxic formulas in nearly every beauty category from brands that are devoted to clean and natural products.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

7. Plant Apothecary

Plant Apothecary

For certified organic and eco-friendly skin care, look no further. From acne spot treatment to organic body wash, these good-for-you skin products won’t disappoint.

8. The Lip Bar

The Lip Bar

Melissa Butler started in her kitchen making richly pigmented lip colors that pop on melanin-rich skin. And now, these bold colors are among our favorite lippies to date. Plus, each formula is vegan and full of hydrating ingredients like organic shea butter and coconut oil.

9. Beauty Bakerie

Beauty Bakerie

You’ve likely seen this Instagram-famous brand on shelves at Ulta, and that’s because this is the real deal when it comes to cosmetics. From bestsellers with delicious names, like the Lip Whip and the Neapolitan Bar, this makeup brand is a fan favorite for a reason.

10. Mane Choice

Mane Choice

If you’ve tuned in to the hair community on YouTube, you’ve likely seen channel after channel rave about the Mane Choice Healthy Hair Vitamin. That’s because it actually works. Founder Courtney Adeleye started documenting her hair journey on YouTube, and the rest is history!

11. Black Opl

Black Opl

I’ll never knock drugstore beauty because of brands like Blk Opl that deliver formulas actually rivaling specialty brands. If you’ve ever had a hard time finding base makeup to match your complexion, I highly suggest checking one of their top-selling foundations and concealers.

12. Shani Darden

Shani Darden

If you haven’t heard of Shani Darden, let me introduce you. She’s a celebrity esthetician that works wonders on the complexions of some of our favorite A-listers, like Jessica Alba and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Her Retinol Reform will completely transform the texture and tone of your skin and is definitely worth the splurge.

13. Bevel

Bevel

Created for men of color with sensitive skin, Bevel has all the grooming necessities you need to keep beards and hairlines in tip-top shape. Not to mention, the trimmer makes for an award-worthy Father’s Day gift.

14. UnSun

UnSun

Yes, black women (and men) need to wear sunscreen, too. But it can be quite challenging to find a formula that goes on clear. Founder Katonya Breaux saw the struggle and created no-residue, mineral-based options that work on all brown skin tones.

15. The Honey Pot

The Honey Pot

Whether you’re looking for pH-balanced cleansers or organic menstrual options, The Honey Pot has you covered. Founder Bea Dixon suffered from bacterial vaginosis and created a clean feminine wash that cured the inflammation so, of course, she had to share it with the world.

16. Curls

Curls

Hands down, Curls is one of my favorite hair brands because the products work wonders on my 3B/3C curls. In fact, this was one of the first curly hair brands I tried on my curly hair journey so it holds a special place in my heart.

17. Lauren Napier Beauty

Lauren Napier Beauty

There’s one thing all of us need in our makeup bags, no matter how much or how little we wear makeup: a quality makeup wipe. That’s where Lauren Napier comes in handy. These wipes are infused with skin-healthy ingredients — like aloe, chamomile and cucumber — to cleanse, soothe and nourish your skin.

18. Hyper Skin

Hyper Skin

Hyperpigmentation, aka dark spots, is one of the most common skin care concerns among dark-skinned women. So it’s no surprise that Desiree Verdejo launched her skin care brand with a hero product that diminishes those pesky dark spots. The brightening serum is formulated with vitamin C, fruit enzymes, turmeric and kojic acid to lighten existing hyperpigmentation and prevent future spots from appearing.

19. Grace Eleyae

Grace Eleyae

By now, we know all the damaging effects friction can have on our hair. For that reason, I stick to silk or satin pillowcases to avoid breakage while I sleep. Grace Eleyae takes it a step further and offers silk pillowcases, headbands, turbans and even satin-lined caps so breakage is never a concern.

20. Uoma Beauty

Uoma Beauty

When it comes to shade range, Uoma Beauty just gets it. Founder Sharon Chuter was previously an executive at LVMH and experienced the lack of diversity across the beauty industry. She decided to change that for good.

21. Black Girl Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen

It’s all in the name. This cruelty-free, vegan, reef-conscious sunscreen was made for brown skin so there’s no questioning whether or not it will go on clear. It also doubles as a face moisturizer so layering skin care isn’t necessary for the hot summer months.

22. Mented Cosmetics

Mented Cosmetics

There is no such thing as a universal nude so it can be quite discouraging to swipe on dozens of neutral shades only to find out they don’t complement your skin tone. And that’s exactly what inspired co-founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson to start Mented Cosmetics. But the brand goes far beyond nude lip colors. They have a slew of other lip colors, eyes, face and brow products, too.

23. Mielle Organics

Mielle Organics

I’ll never turn down trying an organic beauty product. So when I had the opportunity to try Mielle Organics for the first time, I was pleasantly surprised. We often think that more natural products equal less satisfactory performance, but not with these formulas. Former nurse and founder of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez, uses a blend of natural herbs, minerals and amino acids in her products to help nourish the hair and skin.

24. Luv Scrub

Luv Scrub

Everyone loves smooth, supple skin and that’s what this unique bath tool offers. Originating from West Africa, this scrubber is like a loofah on steroids and sloughs off dead skin so easily, you’ll never turn back.

25. Rosen Skincare

Rosen Skin Care

Jamika Martin was sick and tired of slathering on formulas filled with chemicals so she created Rosen to treat and prevent breakouts with clean and natural ingredients.