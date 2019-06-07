Rihanna sees glamour and beauty in every woman — and it shows in the inclusive choices she's made with her Fenty brand.

In 2017, the superstar singer launched Fenty Beauty cosmetics, featuring 40 different shades of foundations and concealers that reflect a wide array of skin tones. She followed that up a year later by creating Savage x Fenty, a sexy lingerie line for women of all shapes and sizes.

Campaign ads for Rihanna's new Fenty fashion line feature a model with unretouched scars on her face. Fenty

Now, Rihanna's winning praise again for featuring a model with visible face scars in print ads for her new Fenty fashion collection for the French luxury giant LVMH.

In an image released this week, the model's scars show no signs of retouching, which has long been the industry's norm.

Not surprisingly, many proponents of inclusivity are celebrating the model's realistic look on social media.

"I love that the images used on Fenty are not retouched, and that the models skin is not perfect by societal standards," wrote one Twitter user.

"Wow! As a girl with scars, this really touches my heart. I’ve never had any reason to feel less terrible about my scars until seeing this," shared another.

She is hardly the only model in Rihanna's collection this season challenging the fashion world's norms.

The singer — the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color to helm a LVMH fashion house — also cast 67-year-old stunner JoAni Johnson in Fenty's new campaign.

Rihanna cast 67-year-old stunner JoAni Johnson, far right, in the campaign for her new Fenty fashion line. Fenty

With her long, gorgeous gray hair, Johnson's presence among the other models boldly demonstrates that women of any age can be vibrant and beautiful.

The sexagenarian model proudly shared the campaign's photos on Instagram, where she called Rihanna an "unapologetic fashion game-changer."

"Representation matters," Johnson wrote. "It always has and this Fenty campaign is so excellent and so important for multiple reasons in 2019."