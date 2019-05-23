Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 23, 2019, 7:04 PM UTC By Kayla Boyd

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

While you're browsing the internet for the best Memorial Day deals this weekend, Nordstrom is one retailer you won't want to pass up.

Now through June 2, Nordstrom is hosting its huge Half Yearly Sale and you can find the best deals on brand name clothes, shoes, purses, home decor and more. There's so much to choose from and with markdowns up to 50% off, the prices are incredibly reasonable.

Here are 12 of our favorite picks from the sale. Seriously, my cart is already full.

Nordstrom Clothing Deals

1. Ab-Solution Crop Skinny Pants, $33 (usually $68), Nordstrom

These pants have a casual, yet still polished look, making them very versatile. They also have powermesh panels inside to "mold and hold" so you feel secure and confident. They're available in six different color options.

2. Halogen Long Linen Blend Cardigan, $41 (usually $68), Nordstrom

The red stripes on this cute cardigan give it a very summery look. It's lightweight and makes a great layering piece for the warmer months. There are also four other color options to choose from.

3. Ruched Sheath Dress, $34 (usually $56), Nordstrom

With ruched sides and a wrap-style skirt, this dress is very flattering. It's effortlessly stylish and can be dressed up or down. This is the plus size version, but there is also a very similar style available in straight sizes.

4. BP. Cargo Utility Jacket, $35 (usually $69), Nordstrom

Available in both plus size and straight size, this utility jacket is the perfect layering piece for spring days and summer nights. We love this soft lavender color and it's made from a lightweight lend of cotton and linen.

5. Something Navy Easy Woven Top, $25 (usually $49), Nordstrom

This airy top is essentially the perfect summer shirt. We love the stylish front buttons.

Nordstrom Shoe & Accessory Deals

1. Steve Madden Gills-M Mesh Slip-On Sneaker, $36 (usually $60), Nordstrom

Everyone needs a pair of casual slip-on sneakers for the spring and summer. These Steve Madden mesh shoes are stylish, comfy and breathable. They come in blush, black, navy, white or gray.

2. Michael Kors Medium Mercer Convertible Leather Tote, $167 (usually $278), Nordstrom

Olive green is a really versatile color because it pairs well with neutrals or it can act as a neutral when worn with brighter colors. This leather tote is a great size to carry around everyday and it will easily fit all of your essentials. Basically, this designer handbag is a steal.

3. DVF Koko Slingback Flat, $114 (usually $228), Nordstrom

At 50% off, it's almost too good to be true. These Diane von Furstenberg flats are chic and elegant. They are also available in a light pink color.

4. Pavé Spheres Tennis Slider Bracelet, $39 (usually $79), Nordstrom

A gorgeous tennis bracelet doesn't always have to have a steep price tag. This trendy accessory is a modern take on the classic tennis bracelet with an adjustable rose gold band and cubic zirconia stones.

Nordstrom Home Deals

1. Feather Plush Pillow, $19 (usually $39), Nordstrom

This round plush pillow would be a fun accent for any couch, chair or bed. And it's ivory so it will fit into any color scheme.

2. Glass Vase, $20 (usually $39), Nordstrom

Nordstrom has some really fabulous vases on sale, including this modern design with gold details. It will easily add an interesting design element to any table or shelf.

3. Jersey Rope Ribbed Throw Blanket, $49 (usually $99), Nordstrom

A beautiful throw blanket is always nice to have for a lazy weekend on the couch or a backyard bonfire. This jersey rope blanket is soft and cozy and comes in two trendy colors: "brown rose" and "blue folklore."

For more Memorial Day sales, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!