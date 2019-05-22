Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 22, 2019

Some of the best sales of the year happen over Memorial Day weekend, making it a great time to grab everything from appliances to new bedding to decor. And one place that you can find all of those items at a steeply discounted price is Wayfair.

The home goods retailer is currently offering up to 70% off across most categories. So now seems like a better time than ever to get anything you need for the kitchen, bedrooms and more.

Here are our favorite deals featured in the sale.

1. Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set, $22 (usually $50), Wayfair

This microfiber sheet set is hypoallergenic and available in 20 different color options. At this sale price you can stock up on sheets for every room in the house. The price varies depending on what size you need, but they're all pretty affordable.

2. GoWISE USA Digital Air Fryer, $61 (usually $130), Wayfair

If you love fried foods, but you want a healthier alternative then it's time to invest in an air fryer. This device will help you prepare delicious meals without all of the oil. It comes in multiple fun colors and includes a helpful recipe book.

3. 3-Piece Nonstick Cookie Pan Bakeware Set, $24 (usually $60), Wayfair

For those who enjoy baking, consider upgrading your bakeware with this Rachel Ray nonstick set. They are durable, long-lasting and easy to clean.

4. Lilah Dark Gray Area Rug, $35 (usually $116), Wayfair

A nice shaggy area rug can really make a space feel cozy. This one is available in all different sizes and colors, so you can easily find one that works for your space.

5. Minerva Accent Mirror, $185 (usually $345), Wayfair

Accent mirrors can make a space look larger and more interesting. This beautiful mirror would make a statement in any walkway, living room or bathroom.

6. Harkless Standard Bookcase, $30 (usually $80), Wayfair

This bookshelf is the perfect size for a kid's room, but it would also look great in a living room, play room or family room. It's affordable and provides a good amount of storage, while not taking up too much space. It's also available in green, pink and blue.

7. Solid Room Darkening Grommet Single Curtain Panel, $20 (usually $80), Wayfair

According to Wayfair, this wide, room-darkening curtain is perfect for large windows and patio doors. It's a classic style that is easy to hang and will look good in any style home.

8. Felt 3-Piece Fabric Basket Set, $26 (usually $42), Wayfair

These felt basics are cute and great for storing toys, throw blankets, books and other miscellaneous items.

