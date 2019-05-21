Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 21, 2019, 9:19 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!



TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

In addition to paying respect and honoring our troops, Memorial Day weekend is also known to be a time when retailers cut their prices in tons of key categories.

We dug through the internet and found some great Memorial Day deals that have already started! Whether you need a new mattress, TV or some new hair care products, it seems like there are sales on just about everything.

So in addition to traveling, hosting a barbecue or spending time with family, don't forget to leave a little time to fill your carts this weekend. Here are our favorite items that are on sale right now.

Memorial Day Furniture & Decor Sales

1. Norton Rocking Chair, $159 (usually $249), Wayfair

This best-selling outdoor rocking chair is part of Wayfair's huge Memorial Day furniture sale. You can save up to 70% off on patio furniture, living room furniture, end tables, rugs and more.

2. Chervey Natural Mango Wood Living Room Side Table, $39 (usually $49), Houzz

Need a small, yet chic side table for an empty corner in your house? This mango wood will give a nice, natural touch to any bedroom or living room. Houzz is offering up to 75% off on various furniture items now through May 29!

3. 3 Piece Wicked/Rattan Basket Set, $28 (usually $45), Birch Lane

Wicker baskets are a great way to store and organize miscellaneous items around the house. This set is part of Birch Lane's Memorial Day Presale, where you can save up to 70% off on tons of home goods.

4. Multi Stripe Hello Doormat, $10 (usually $13), Target

A fun doormat is a great outdoor home accessory, especially when it's you choose a colorful, summery option. Target is offering up to 30% off home items, plus you can get an extra 15% off with the code HOME.

Memorial Day Mattress Sales

1. Tulo 10-inch Medium Mattress, $499 (usually $700), Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm is currently offering up to $700 off on all different mattresses. You can find a great deal on any size, including this queen-sized 10-inch Tulo mattress for 42% off.

2. Blue Fusion 100 Firm, $999 (usually $1,099), Serta

Serta also has some great Memorial Day sales to check out. You can save up to $600 on mattress sets and you can save $100-$200 off some of their most popular mattresses, like the Blue Fusion 100 Firm.

Tempur-Pedic mattresses are known for their personalized support and comfort. Right now, the store is offering up to $300 off on select mattresses. And if the price still scares you, you can also pay it off in monthly installments.

4. Bear Mattress, $672 (usually $840), Bear Mattress

This is a great mattress deal. The queen-sized mattress has cooling technology, memory foam and more. It's also available in all other size options. Bear Mattress is offering 20% off site-wide plus two free pillows with the code MD20.

Memorial Day Appliance Sales

1. Chefman Electric Egg Cooker, $18 (usually $40), Best Buy

You can save big right now on small appliances, like this highly-rated egg cooker, or big appliances, like a dishwasher, at Best Buy.

2. Eufy RoboVac 11c, $200 (usually $289), Walmart

Walmart currently has tons of small appliances on sale for up to 40% off. One of the best finds is this handy robotic vacuum, which will make cleaning the crumbs and pet fur off your floor effortless!

3. GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer, $80 (usually $198), Wayfair

Right now, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off on many different items, including appliances. This air fryer is 60% off and will help you make delicious meals that taste fried, but are much better for you.

Memorial Day Grill Sales

1. RevoAce 4-Burner LP Gas Grill with Side Burner, $159 (usually $179), Walmart

This stainless steel grill will look nice in your yard and get the job done for your next cookout. For more deals on grills and other summer items, head over to Walmart to save up to 40% off.

Memorial Day Electronics Sales

1. Toshiba 43-inch LED Smart TV, $230 (usually $330), Best Buy

Best Buy is running some deals on electronics as well, including TVs. This 43-inch smart TV is a great option for a family room or bedroom.

2. Echo Dot Kids Edition, $35 (usually $70), Amazon

Right now you can get an Echo Dot Kids Edition for half it's usual price on Amazon. The device includes easy-to-use parental controls and it can play music, read stories, answer questions and more.

Memorial Day Beauty Sales

1. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $26 (usually $32), Dermstore

This is a weightless sunscreen made with an oil-free formula to shield your skin this summer. Dermstore is offering 20% off on a variety of brands and products now through May 28.

2. Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle, $10 (usually $20), Ulta

Ulta is having a Gorgeous Hair Event now through June 1, and every day features new discounts on popular hair products, like this Klorane Dry Shampoo.

Memorial Day Clothing Sales

1. Open Cardigan Sweater, $59 (usually $98), J.Crew

You can save a whopping 40% off your purchase right now at J.Crew using code SHOP40 at checkout. We are loving this linen blend cardigan for this spring and summer. It comes on five different color choices.

2. Stripe Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress, $42 (usually $70), GAP

This cute summery dress is comfy and cute. And best of all, it's on sale! GAP is currently offering up to 50% off everything! Make sure you use code WARMUP at checkout.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!