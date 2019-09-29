TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Remember that crazy Lululemon sale (that's still going on)? Well it seems like Fossil got the message, too.

The Fossil Outlet is currently having a huge sale. And by huge, we mean that you can get over 960 items for up to 60% off.

On the site, you can find what seems like an endless sea of watches, purses, wallets, jewelry and more on sale. Having so many options can seem overwhelming, so we outlined 10 pieces we thought you might like.

Nothing beats the look of a simple, classic watch on your wrist. This three-hand watch holds a 36mm face and features a glitz bezel. This watch is almost 50% off and is currently available in three colors: gray (shown), brown and gray python. You can also get it engraved for no additional charge.

We all know the feeling of not wanting to carry our entire purse when we really only need the essentials. This clutch is perfect for those moments. With 16 credit card slots, three bill slots, and an ID window, you can just grab what you need and go. The clutch is originally $88, but you can get it for $44 during the sale.

Looking to add some more prints into your accessories? This satchel featuring floral print in natural colors could be the end to your search. No need to carry a second bag on your way to work with this one. It'll fit everything you need; it even fits an iPad Air!

The holiday season is quickly approaching. Get a head start on your gift-shopping with this rose gold stainless steel watch and jewelry gift set. You can find it over 30% off during this sale — dropping from the original price of $155 to $99. It's also available in a two-tone gold and silver set.

In true "slip-in-your-back-pocket" style, this bifold wallet is made out of leather, so it's sure to withstand the friction from your jeans over time. In addition to a standard bill slip, this wallet has an ID window, two credit card slots, three slide pockets and a zippered back pocket. Right now, you can get this item for 50% off at $44.

It's important to keep at least one reliable crossbody in your closet at all times. This one is versatile to use on-the-go or for a night out. This bag is over 50% off and comes in two color schemes: taupe/tan (shown) and black/brown.

Anyone who commutes to work knows the importance of having a sturdy backpack. This leather piece features a padded laptop slip that can hold any laptop up to 15 inches long. It also has two additional media slip pockets to hold smaller tech that you may need. Don't miss your chance to get this bag for 60% off at $129.

Keep your favorite couple in style with this black stainless steel watch set for over 40% off. You can find a genuine diamond at the 12 hour mark. The set features a men's and women's watch with 44mm and 34mm faces, respectively.

Whether you're going on a work trip or a weekend getaway, this leather duffle is great for anyone who is on the move. There is a front slide pocket and two side pockets for any last minute items you may need to stash. It also features a detachable crossbody strap for a customizable look.

These earrings are a must-have in your accessory pile. The twisted design is a classic look that adds a bit of sophistication to any outfit. Don't miss out on grabbing this staple accessory for just $20!

