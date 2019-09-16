PopThirst is the company's first venture into the food and beverage world. The product line consists of cup sleeves and can holders. Each PopThirst product comes with its own PopGrip, but if you're looking to switch things up, you can swap it for a different one to match your outfit or your mood.

While the can holders were designed specifically for cans, the cup sleeves are designed to fit standard coffee cups and pint glasses. Besides keeping you from spilling yet another drink on your white shirt on the way to work, the holders are also meant to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.

PopThirst cup sleeves and can holders are available in over 10 different colors and designs from floral prints to flames to camouflage. It looks like the cup sleeves are currently out of stock, though many varieties of the can holders are still available.

Let's face it: These drink holders are the accessory you didn't know you needed.

