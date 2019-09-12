At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Nothing compares to the energy on the Plaza when an Ambush Makeover is on the horizon. This morning, spirits were high as dozens of TODAY guests awaited the picks for this morning's incredible transformation.

Style expert Jill Martin couldn't ignore the crafty signs from TODAY guest Joanie, and felt that Callie's dedication to traveling over 3,600 miles to New York City was enough of a reason to bring these women into the studio.

Inside, Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari gave each lucky lady a can't-miss transformation that will stun even the most dedicated Ambush Makeover viewers. Check out their looks and find Jill Martin's style choices by reading on.

Callie

Ever so often we will have a TODAY guest travel quite a distance to come to the Plaza — and Callie did just that! This Portland native currently lives in Paris and was thrilled to receive an Ambush Makeover that totally transformed her look. Typically, she sports a black t-shirt and jeans, but she asked the Ambush Team to give her a "Parisian chic" look to take back overseas.

Tropical Fall Minidress

Rebecca Minkoff Ollie Dress

Martin picked this pretty Rebecca Minkoff dress to complement Callie's new look. The subtle tropical print and muted color scheme are perfect for fall in Paris!

Off-the-shoulder Ruffle Dress

If you're looking for something similar on a budget, you might want to try this off-the-shoulder sheath. The design features a similar color scheme and the tie belt helps accentuate the waist.

Lace-up Booties

Suede Peep-Toe Booties

To keep the look from seeming too summery, Martin grounded the dress with a pair of black booties. The lace-up trend is really popular this fall and the sophisticated cut makes this pair a great accent piece for both dresses and jeans.

Stacked-Heel Peep-Toe Booties

You can still get the look even if you're not into stilettos! This stacked-heel pair is an affordable and comfortable take on the trend.

Drop Earrings

Ashaya Druzy Drop Earrings

Martin topped the look off with a bit of sparkle from Baublebar. These two-tone drop earrings could easily be worn to a fall wedding or date night, too.

SugarFix by BaubleBar Druzy Drop Earrings

BaubleBar's SugarFix line follows the brand's stand-out look at a fraction of the price. These $13 earrings will leave you feeling like you just hit the runway — without breaking the bank.

Delicate Bangles

Slender Scallops Pave Bangle Set

Forget the old fashion rules about mixing metals. This set of bangles proves that you can wear silver, gold and rose gold all at once!

Tri-color Bangle Set

This similar set of bangles is less expensive, but has earned some love from Amazon shoppers. With a 4.1-star rating from close to 150 reviews, it seems like a pretty good option!

Joanie

This dedicated TODAY fan has never (we mean never!) missed an Ambush Makeover segment. The 71-year-old says she feels 29 and she's more than ready to have a new look. She traveled from South Carolina to check off a bucket list trip and was ecstatic to be the next gal to receive a glam head-to-toe makeover from Martin and Licari.

Edgy Blazer

Essential Moto Jacket

Martin picked a real statement piece to center the whole look around. This knit jacket is a cross between a blazer and a motorcycle jacket — it has a sophisticated silhouette, but features fun details at the collar.

Open Front Blazer with Buttons

Cut in a similar silhouette, this blazer also has some surprising details that up the style factor.

Animal Print Top

Cheetah Ombre Print Twist Hem Top

There really is a way to rock a subtle leopard print, and Martin found it in this top! The twisted hem also helps create the flattering illusion of a tucked-in shirt, without any of the hassle.

Leopard Print Top

This shirt is currently the No. 1 bestselling top on Amazon, so it would probably make a great affordable alternative if you're looking to embrace your wild side.

Black Jeans

Sculpting High-Rise Skinny Jeans

These sculpting jeans are designed to "smooth, flatter and hold your shape" and the performance stretch denim ensures comfort all day long.

Lee Riders Midrise Bootcut Jean

If you're not a fan of skinny jeans, these bootcut jeans might be more your style! They've racked up close to 1,000 reviews on Walmart for their lightweight, comfortable fit.

Beaded Tassel Earrings

Kendra Scott Decker Bell Tassel Earrings

Because the rest of the outfit features mostly neutral colors, Martin opted for a bright pair of earrings to draw the eye up to Joanie's new 'do.

Beaded Tassel Earrings

You can also find similar earrings for a more affordable price, like these tassel earrings that come in nine different colors.

