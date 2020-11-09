We're celebrating the season of giving with a holiday sweepstakes!

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holiday season is right about the corner and we could all use a little holiday cheer, no matter how we're celebrating.

The Shop TODAY team partnered with Mattel to give our Stuff We Love newsletter subscribers the chance to win some of this year's most popular toys. Five lucky winners will receive 10 of the hottest toys of the season, including a Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Train Set, a Barbie Dream Closet and many more!

By entering our sweepstakes, you'll also be encouraged to subscribe to TODAY's Stuff We Love newsletter

So whether you're shopping for the kid who loves to play with Barbie dolls or the one who loves Hot Wheels, we've got you covered. Check out the trendy toys that five lucky winners will get and how to sign up!

All you have to do is fill out the information below for a chance to win this ultimate holiday gift!

The TODAY team is accepting entries until Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. ET.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 US states or DC who are 18 or older. Begins November 9, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. ET and ends November 23, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. E.T. Limit 1 entry per person. To enter, and for Official Rules, odds, and prize details, visit https://ul.ink/V9HW. Sponsors: TODAY Show and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!