Getting back into the swing of things after a holiday weekend can be tough, but a head-to-toe Ambush Makeover can help.

Style expert Jill Martin found an enthusiastic mother-and-son pair and brought them into the studio to receive a remarkable transformation. Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari joined Martin to give Cindy and Aaron a look (and experience) they won’t forget — and one that will prepare them for a seamless summer-to-fall transition.

It only took a few hours for this style duo to work their magic and the results were remarkable. Check out the must-have styles so you can re-create the look at home!

Cindy

Cindy was nominated by her sister, Kim Orlemann, to join the TODAY crew for an Ambush Makeover. The mother of one lives a couple hours outside Cincinnati, Ohio, and told the team that she hasn't cut her hair in 45 years. Growing up, she had scoliosis and grew her hair long to hide a scar on her back — it has since become a security blanket of sorts. After working for the government in senior services, she "has been trying to find her purpose and passion desperately," according to her sister. Ready for a fresh start, Martin and Licari were determined to help this deserving mother achieve her style goals.

Bell-Sleeved Top

Solid Neck-Detail Pullover

You voted for this sophisticated bell-sleeved top, and we love it too! The subtle cutout detail at the neck gives it a little bit more edge than your traditional tunic. It's available in both blue and black and comes in sizes 0-22.

Mesh Panel Bell-Sleeved Top

For a similar look on a budget, Amazon shoppers seem to love this top. It's earned a 4.1-star rating from over 2,000 reviews and it comes in a whopping 38 different styles.

Black Trousers

Ponte Kick Front Slit Pant

These slit-front pants are a stylish take on the classic black trouser. The open detail at the front makes showing off a great pair of shoes even easier, too!

Time and Tru Knit Pull-On Pant

Have you ever heard a phrase more exciting than "pull-on pants?" This knit pair from Time and Tru is marked as a bestseller on Walmart and comes with a covered elastic waistband for an extra comfortable fit.

Leopard Pumps

Colette d'Orsay Pumps

When it comes to fall footwear, it doesn't get better than these leopard calf hair pumps. As one reviewer put it, "They make me smile." We couldn't agree more!

Gemma Pointed Toe Heeled Pump

If you're looking for an affordable alternative, this pair from Target seems like a good option. They've received a 4.2-star rating from 87 reviews and 86% of customers would recommend this pair to a friend!

Aaron

Orlemann also nominated her nephew in hopes of giving him a fresh, new look for the upcoming season. Aaron lives outside Cincinnati and is looking to start his own illustration business. The TODAY Ambush crew was thrilled to present him with a must-see transformation that will help jumpstart this new chapter in his life.

Classic Oxford

Kenneth Cole Apron Toe Dress Shoes

These dress shoes are a classic. Available in two colors, they are a closet staple that can go with multiple outfits — in or out of the office.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Lace-Up Oxford

This similar Kenneth Cole pick has a square toe, a lace-up style and a cushioned footbed. At under $45, they could become your next go-to fall staple.

Leather Belt

Men's Wearhouse Leather Stitch Edged Belt

This belt is made from fine leather and has a unique, lightly-pebbled texture. The sturdy buckle will ensure it stays in place throughout the day.

Genuine Leather Dress Belt

This genuine leather belt has an impressive 4.7 stars and over 1,400 reviews on Amazon. The bold stitching gives this classic accessory a one-of-a-kind look.

White Dress Shirt

Perry Ellis Tech Dress Shirt

You can't go wrong with a simple white dress shirt. The tech fabric helps to control temperature and the stretchy material makes for a comfortable feel throughout the day.

Berlioni Italy Men's Dress Shirt

This shirt comes in 33 colors and is made from a wrinkle-resistant polyester cotton blend. It's racked up 4 out of 5 stars and buyers claim that the quality and fit are impressive.

Navy Dress Pants

Kenneth Cole Slim Fit Pants

These pants are made with Aweartech 37.5 technology meaning that the fabric will regulate itself based on your body temperature. The clean-cut silhouette is a classic that won't go out of style.

Louis Raphael Slim Fit Dress Pants

These slim-fit pants are under $40 and come in blue and charcoal. The pickets contain a button closure and the bottoms are hemmed for a sophisticated look.

Pronto Uomo Modern Fit Sport Coat

This modern fit sport coat is professional-looking while being extremely comfortable. It pairs well with slack or jeans for a versatile look.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Linen Sport Coat

This classic sport coat is currently 79% off. It comes in ten colors so you're sure to find one that fits your style.

