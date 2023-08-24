We found a huge home sale at Walmart — thousands of items up to 82% off

Your interior design taste is ever evolving, from season to season and year to year.

One thing that doesn't change in the home, however, is a need for storage space, comfortable bedding and cooking appliances that actually work. All those "necessities" add up; here's where Walmart comes to save the day.

We discovered that the retailer just dropped major deals on over 1,000 home and kitchen items. We're seeing $5 bath rugs, nearly half off robot vacuums and affordable storage pieces that can finally help you prepare for the change of season. We listed our favorite finds on deal below — among them, a super-cool portable closet and an entire dining set for under $200 — so you can shop them right now.

Walmart home deals

While preparing to move into her new home, deals editor Rebecca Brown is staying in a furnished rental space that, to her horror, has no bath mats. So, this deal on these cute cotton rugs from The Pioneer Woman couldn't come at a better time.

It's almost time to unpack the oversized sweaters and cozy sherpa blankets and ready ourselves for PSL season. But what do with all those swimsuits and sandals you acquired over the summer? Pack them away in this set of organizers, which are said to have thick stitching for durability and a fabric designed for breathability and preventing odor.

Part alarm clock, part possible personal assistant — you can set this multifunctional tool to set alarms that fit your schedule. That means, no more missing morning meetings or realizing you're 30 minutes overdue for lunch. Plus, it even projects time onto your wall, so you won't have to worry about losing track of it.

Between body washes, shampoos, razors and loofas, your shower space can get crowded fast. Avoid spills and clutter with these self-adhesive corner caddies. The rust-resistant storage solutions can fit nearly all your toiletries, and can be easily hung and removed without damaging your walls, according to the brand.

Whether your not-so-little one needs more dirty clothing storage in their dorm room, or your laundry room is in desperate need of organization, this double hamper setup will come in handy. The bags are removable for easy transition and the outer fabric is tear-resistant and waterproof.

There's nothing worse than returning home from a long and arduous day, only to be welcomed by an uncomfortable mattress to (unsuccessfully) rest on. A thick mattress pad like this one can make all the difference between a night of tossing and turning or peacefully counting sheep. Plus, that $150 discount won't keep us up at night with spending regrets, either.

If you're not ready to commit to a closet re-design just yet, we found a portable wardrobe to keep your clothing, shoes and accessories neat and out of the way in the meantime. According to the brand, it's easy to assemble, strong enough to hold more than you think and is dust-proof. Don't be surprised if this temporary solution turns into more of a permanent storage situation — it looks that good.

Before leaving the house, make sure your outfit looks on point from head to toe by standing in front of a full-length mirror. Popular options going viral on TikTok can go for hundreds of dollars, but this gold-toned one is on sale for just $65.

Do you see a running theme so far? It's true, we're obsessed with finding deals on items that fix a No. 1 issue for storage space. Grab this multi-drawer cabinet to tidy up playrooms, pantries, bathrooms — anywhere that needs de-cluttering.

In denial about the looming end of summer? Now's the time to plan a trip to a sunny destination to elongate the season — and we found the perfect luggage trio (for 70% off) to help you get packed and ready.

We'd argue that a vacuum that can vacuum itself is worth its weight in gold. But if gold isn't exactly in your budget right now, you're in luck. This bestselling WiFi-connected robot vacuum is on sale for nearly 50% off.

We'll probably be too busy admiring the LED backlights and charging stations built into this elegant furniture item to even notice the TV.

We had to do a double-take when we saw this price drop — you can score a $745 (!!) markdown on this 10-in-1 cordless vacuum at Walmart right now. And reviewers are saying it's worth the buy, with nearly 3,000 of them giving the appliance a perfect five-star rating for ease of use, lightweight design and overall value.

Walmart kitchen deals

I own these salt and pepper shakers, and I have to say, these grind seasonings smoother than any tool I've used before. That might seem like an inconsequential opinion, but tell that to your unsalted french fries and bland eggs ...

An immersion blender can probably shave many, many minutes off your cooking time — an important factor for those who easily get hangry. This device also comes with accessories to whisk, chop and froth.

Try to name a more aesthetically pleasing kitchen brand than Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line. If you're collecting her matching appliances, make sure to grab this high performance blender for just under $40.

Dull knives make for an even duller (and potentially dangerous) dining experience. Swap your old set for a new German stainless steel one, which comes with a triple rivet cutlery block and 14 pieces of corrosion-resistant utensils.

There's something to be said about the feeling one gets when given a new set of matching pots and pans — it just brings the entire kitchen together. With this cookware set, you'll receive all the necessities, including multi-sized frying and saucepans, a sauté pan, silicone lids and removable handles.

This toaster oven is no normal toaster oven — it doubles as an air fryer and can even be controlled through your smartphone. And for a countertop appliance, it can cook for a surprisingly large group of people — up to seven, according to the brand.

Dining table sets can range from the high hundreds to the many thousands, so when we locked eyes with this under-$200 deal, it was hard to forget about.