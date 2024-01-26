Easy to buy and easy to love — 25 gift baskets that take the guesswork out of Valentine’s Day gifting

Raise your hand if Valentine's Day has a way of creeping up on you. After all, it's so soon after the holidays and you've likely already used up all of your creative gift ideas.

Fret not, friends. There's still a way to acknowledge how much you care about your main squeeze or close pals without too much effort.

A Valentine’s Day basket, box or bundle takes the pressure out of finding the perfect gift and they come in a variety of styles and prices. To make your job even easier this year, we've rounded up 24 Valentine’s Day basket ideas for every personality and budget.

Self-care Valentine's Day baskets | Gift baskets for men | Food Valentine's Day baskets | Unique Valentine's Day baskets

Self care Valentine's Day baskets

Valentine’s Day boxes that are shaped like hearts are particularly appropriate on the most romantic day of the year. This one comes with travel size fragrance mists in the following scents — Strawberry Pound Cake and Champagne Toast — and lip glosses in the same delightful flavors.

Valentine’s Day can be a pretty romantic day, but that doesn’t mean everyone is in a good headspace when the big day rolls around. If someone in your life needs some words of encouragement, this gift box could be a welcome surprise. It comes with a book called “These Words Are For You,” a relaxing candle and a cheerful topiary.

Spa days are the best, but sometimes it’s hard to find the time to sneak away when you have a busy schedule. That’s where a spa Valentine’s Day basket comes in handy. This one comes with body lotion, bar soap, bath caviar, body scrub, foot soak, shower gel and a mesh sponge to help your recipient recreate a spa day at home.

Sometimes, the best present is the gift of relaxation. If you’re shopping for someone who needs a little TLC, this Valentine’s Day gift basket is sure to help them find their inner zen. The set comes with a mix of bath salts, soap, cream, shower gel, chocolates, hot cocoa and more.

Valentine’s Day box ideas don’t have to be edible. If you’re shopping for a beauty aficionado, they’d probably prefer something to add to their growing skin care collection. This anti-aging set from Nakery Beauty comes with a range of body butters and face, body and hair washes to pamper their skin.

Gift baskets for men

Looking for Valentine’s Day box ideas for the guy in your life? This bestseller has over 16,000 five-star ratings from happy customers and it’s easy to see why. The set comes with several items to help him groom his beard, a shampoo, oil, balm, brush, comb, scissors and storage bag.

If you think chocolate is so cliché, there are plenty of other ideas for Valentine’s Day baskets for him. We’re pretty sure the guy in your life will dig this one that’s full of salty snacks like jerky sticks and teriyaki to fuel his cravings.

Send him a Valentine's Day gift box from Eagle Rock Beef that he'll never forget. With it, you'll get two order of filet mignon that you both can enjoy on February 14 along with a Rustic Rose wooden wick ranch candle for added ambiance.

This is a great Valentine's Day gift box for men who love making (and eating) tacos. It comes with corn masa flour, a 6.5-inch tortilla press, tortilla warmer, three hot sauces and a triple taco rack to hold it all as he chows down.

Food Valentine's Day gift baskets

Treats for your sweet! This Valentine’s Day basket comes with everything you need to show your crush or longtime love that you’re pretty sweet on them, including the following items: butter shortbread heart cookies, crunchy chocolate chip cookies, buttercream-frosted heart cookies, confection-covered pretzels and a heart brownie.

Valentine’s Day boxes that are filled with candy are always a guaranteed way to someone’s heart. You can personalize this one from M&Ms with colors, photos, dates and words. So romantic, right?

Whether they keep it all themselves or use it to host a get together with friends, your valentine will be salivating over this savory gift box that comes with sausages, cheeses and mustards.

There's something fun about unboxing several surprises on Valentine's Day. This "tower of love" comes with plenty of sweet treats, including the following options: truffles, cookies, popcorn, pretzels and more.

Ghirardelli’s Valentine’s Day box is chockful of chocolate-y goodness. The gift set includes caramel squares, chocolate bars, hot cocoa and caramel sauce. Sign us up!

Know someone who's constantly feeling peckish? They'll definitely enjoy noshing on the tempting treats in this savory variety pack. From soft pretzels and pretzel bites to pretzel sticks and slider buns, there's something for everyone, including white cheddar cheese sauce.

So many Valentine's Day boxes come prepackaged and leave little opportunity to customize them for the recipient. Luckily, this one lets you do the choosing and challenges you to select four treats from a variety of options, including popcorn, chocolate bars and more.

Wine not?! Whether you’re shopping for a gal pal or a romantic partner, this Valentine’s Day box is a great option for anyone who loves wine. It comes with a Cabernet Sauvignon, cheese, crackers and sausage, all housed in a dark wood tray.

Variety is the spice of life and these Valentine's Day boxes offer that up in spades. The three boxes are full of savory and sweet treats like pears, popcorn, chocolate-covered cherries, dark chocolate truffles and buttercream-frosted cookies, all wrapped up in a pretty bow.

Calling all foodies! This Valentine’s Day gift basket comes with everything you need to put together a tantalizing spread for guests, including sausage, cheeses, condiments and crackers.

A Valentine’s Day gift basket that has a variety of items is always a safe bet, especially if you're in a new relationship. This one has a plethora of treats ranging from popcorn and crackers to chocolate-covered pretzels, cookies and truffles.

Valentine’s Day box ideas don’t have to be complicated. In fact, sometimes something simple yet delicious, like a dozen cupcakes, can leave more of an impact. This Valentine's Day dozen from Sprinkles comes with several yummy flavors, including red velvet, raspberry chocolate chip, vanilla and red velvet sprinkle.

Unique Valentine's Day baskets

This Valentine's Day bundle box from Send a Cake offers a cute surprise for the lucky person who gets to open it. When you release the top, butterflies fly out along with a bevy of mini roses. There's also a delicious red velvet cake in the center for your loved one to enjoy.

Movie buffs will appreciate this unique take on the conventional Valentine’s Day box that’s full of candies. It’s loaded with several items, including a movie lovers’ cookbook, a popper, a popcorn seasoning kit and a movie quiz game.

If you’re on the hunt for unique Valentine’s Day baskets for him, consider this old-fashioned crate. It comes with two personalized old-fashioned glasses, pecan wood smoked maple syrup, Jack Rudy aromatic bitters and a large ice cube tray. Just add whiskey and you're done!

We'd be remiss if we left flowers out of this Valentine's Day gift roundup, but most flowers don't exactly come in boxes or baskets. Luckily, these preserved roses do, and the box also happens to say "Love." Did we mention that they can last three or more years? Ooh la la!