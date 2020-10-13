Prime Day was created by Amazon. TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote Amazon products. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and products featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and the editors at TODAY.com searched for some of the best deals on day one of the two-day event, from a live blog with up-to-date deals to some we shared on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

The retailer kicked off the biggest sale of the year at 3 p.m. ET today, and with over one million products on sale, navigating Prime Day isn't always the easiest. Lucky for you, we rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day deals to check out before they sell out.

From the hottest new release from InstantPot to a can't-miss deal for the kids, here are some of the best Prime Day deals that are just too good to pass up!

Instant Pot is a household name when it comes to kitchen appliances, and the brand's newest release is already Amazon's No. 1 bestselling deep fryer! It's the perfect investment to make family dinners in a snap, especially now that we're all sharing more meals at home.

The 11-in-1 appliance functions just like the classic, but comes with a unique air fryer lid that can be swapped out with the pressure cooker top. For Amazon Prime Day 2020, Instant Pot is offering up to 50% off its products.

The Lodge Enamel Dutch oven is perfect for making all of your favorite comfort food favorites like pot roast, mac and cheese and soups. You can braise, saute, roast or bake delicious meals in just one pot.

This mode also has a 4.8-star rating and is available in a bunch of gorgeous colors. It's beautiful and functional — you can take it straight from the stove or oven to your dinner table!

Oops, demand was so high for this deal it sold out by 10:15 a.m. EST. Don’t worry, you can also save on these dutch ovens:

Amazon's AmazonBasics brand has four different colors and five different sizes to choose from, all under $30.

You can save $18 on the No. 1 new release in dutch ovens in a porcelain blue finish.

This version from Sulives is available in four different sizes and three different colors for less than $35.

The Üllo wine purifier and decanter set is a really cool product that according to the brand, will help you say goodbye to those morning-after hangover headaches.

You can purify your favorite red or white wine by pouring it through the filter, which removes sulfites — the preservative found in a lot of wine — but maintains the wine's tannin, flavors and aromas.

The Amazon Prime Day deal comes with the purifier and a gorgeous hand-blown crystal decanter.

The Echo Show is a must-have device for the home. In the kitchen, you can use it to follow recipes or to connect with family and friends on video calls. It's also great for your nightstand because it can tell you the weather, news, stream music and movies and so much more!

The Echo Dot happens to be Amazon's most popular smart speaker and boasts over 600,000 reviews. It uses your voice to do everything like controlling music, setting alarms and making hands-free calls.

Right now it's under $20, which is an incredible value!

Shopping for the kids in your life? These cute hoodies from Cubcoats are 30% off for Prime Day. These were a hot seller among TODAY.com shoppers in 2019. The 2-in-1 is a cuddly stuffed animal that converts into a hoodie that's just as cozy!

Cubcoats is also marking down their Mask Buddies, the adorable wristbands that convert into a face mask for the little ones. The cute designs make wearing a mask fun for the kids and it folds right back up into a wristband so they don't lose it.

There's going to be a bunch of deals dropping all day long, including this Nespresso VertuoPlus machine. It's perfect for whipping up your favorite coffeehouse latte at home! This deal will be revealed later today, along with thousands of other deep discounts!

