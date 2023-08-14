Target is running a major clothing sale — shop denim, dresses and more starting at $4

With transitional weather on the horizon, refreshing our layering essentials doesn't sound like a bad idea (especially if they're discounted!). This week, Target is running a major sale with 30% off more than 1,000 women's clothing items from fan-favorite brands such as Universal Thread, Wild Fable and A New Day — including a mix of end-of-season basics and pieces from newly released fall collections.

To access the sale, which runs through Aug. 19, you'll need a Target Circle membership. Not a member? You can sign up for Target Circle for free online to immediately unlock these deals and other perks.

We know it's a little daunting to sift through thousands of items in search of the best (and most fashionable) deals — so we did the hard part for you! Below, we rounded up our top 20 stylish picks to shop before the sales ends.

Editor’s note: In order to redeem the discounts below, sign into Target Circle and save the 30% off women's apparel offer to your account.

Target clothing sale

Once you have a go-to pair of leggings, you're going to want to wear them all day, everyday — sometimes even on sweltering afternoons. This highly-rated pair is a customer favorite, with one reviewer claiming that they "have owned hundreds of leggings and these by far are my favorite! Super comfortable, soft, long enough and stretchy."

The best time to stock up on classic tees is when they're on discount. This pack of three V-necks is currently a steal for under $20.

With more than 5,500 reviews and a 4.7-star rating average, it's safe to say this shirt is a major favorite among Target shoppers. For under $6 each, this is your chance to stock up on some essential layering tops.

Lightweight and flattering, these breathable pants are a must-have addition to your wardrobe heading into the fall. Choose from classic beige, black and a chic greenish teal.

A $4 tank top — just in time for a closet refresh? Say less! With a wide assortment of colors, there isn’t a better time to mix and match your favorites.

Jean season is right around the corner! These versatile, straight fit jeans can be dressed up with a blazer and heels, or paired with a tee and sneakers for a casual errand day. Grab a new pair for the fall while they're on sale for under $20.

Jumpsuits are a not-so-secret 'hack' to an effortless but stylish one-and-done outfit. Because this one is sleeveless, you can rock it on its own during those warmer days, or throw on a jean jacket once the temps begin to cool.

Cardigans are a closet staple for layering, especially during fall months. We can almost picture it now: enjoying a pumpkin spice latte as you fly through latest Emily Henry book, all while wrapped up in this super cute Universal Thread cardigan.

While summer vacations may be wrapping up, shorts season isn't over just yet! And besides, sometimes the best time to grab a pair is when their on a steep end-of-season discount.

With a stylish straight-leg cut, usable pockets and an elastic waistband, these pants are the optimal mix of functional, comfortable and stylish. You can score them in a few different colors, including a denim wash!

Oversized blazers are a timeless fashion must have, but sometimes they're on the more expensive side. A New Day recently dropped this one for its fall collection — and we are obsessed with how chic and affordable it is.

Shoppers are loving the stretchy fabrication and flattering ruching on this dress. "Super flattering cut, material is thicker with plenty stretch," says one reviewer. "Returns to its original shape after going through the wash and is reasonably priced… there is really nothing to dislike about this dress."

This dress is breathable but longer in length, which is ideal for those days when the weather switches up at a moment's notice. It's available in black, green or a cute red pattern.

Tanks are a transitional season essential. The mock neck on this one gives it an elevated feel and would pair well with a blazer or jean jacket. Plus, it's under $10!

High-rise isn't for everyone, which is why we love this pair of mid-rise jeans that encompass the trendy baggy style while also being comfortable around the waist. They're available in normal, long or short lengths for a customized fit.

Soft and stretchy, this is the first shirt to throw on with your favorite jeans and booties for a comfortable but cute fall 'fit. Choose from six colors ranging from darker neutrals to pretty pastels.

With the right styling, a short dress can be a year-round option. It stands on its own in the warmer months, but easily pairs with tights, boots and a trench as winter nears. Plus, the tiered design of this one is such a timeless touch.

If you ask us, sweater vests are one of the easiest layering pieces one can own. They elevate any outfit, are super comfortable and will never go out of style. Of course, it's an added bonus that this one is on sale for under $20.

Longer denim skirts are a trend we can’t get enough of this season. While they’ve become this summer’s staple, the longer length makes them perfect for fall and winter, too. Pair them with knee-high boots and a ribbed t-shirt for an effortless (and versatile) outfit.

A white button down is a must for any working woman's closet, and we especially like the versatility and affordability of this one from A New Day. With spandex in the fabrication, it gives extra stretch and comfort for everyday wear.

