This pillow helped me get a good night's sleep after months of restlessness

Brooklyn Bedding was a new brand to me, but I was intrigued by the products and rave reviews. Founders John and Rob Merwin launched the company in 2008 when they started selling mattresses on Amazon. They then slowly began to produce other bedding accessories like pillows, sheets, blankets and more.

Though I wasn't in need of a new mattress, I was grateful to discover the brand's collection of pillows. The main characteristic that drew me to the Talalay Latex version was the promise of superior support.

Brooklyn Bedding claims that the pillow provides gentle contouring for the head and neck, which is meant to promote better sleep by aligning the spine. I deal with back and neck pain, so knowing this pillow could provide relief had me intrigued from the start.

It's also made with premium Talalay latex — a material extracted from the rubber tree. According to the brand, it's a desirable sleep material because it delivers a buoyant quality that aids in muscle relaxation while you rest.

The first night I slept on the pillow, I noticed an immediate difference in the overall quality of my sleep. I woke up without a sore neck and felt like the tenseness in my shoulders was greatly improved from the night before.

One verified buyer on the Brooklyn Bedding site also found relief from the pillow.

“As someone who suffers from severe neck pain, this pillow allows me to sleep a little more than usual," the reviewer wrote. "Super supportive yet soft. The latex is responsive and feels great.”

"Truly the best pillow ever! So supportive and comfortable." Brooklyn Bedding

The pillow comes in both queen and king sizes and either a high or low loft profile. The high loft design is ideal for side sleepers since it cradles the neck and head, while the low loft option is perfect for stomach sleepers because it creates a neutral spine position. If you're a back sleeper, Brooklyn Bedding says you can sleep on either one.

When you take a look at it without the cover, you’ll notice that it’s dotted in tiny holes. These help with airflow throughout the night so that your head stays cool without needing to flip the pillow.

The small holes provide air circulation throughout the night. Brooklyn Bedding

“The holes in the pillow gave off a soft breeze as I squeezed it, really proving how it stays cool and aerated, unlike other pillows that can get overheated,” one verified buyer agreed.

Though the magic is really in the supportive latex, an added perk is that the exterior is covered with a moisture-wicking antimicrobial cover. This provides a hygienic environment for people who might sweat while they sleep. Some buyers opted to remove the cover since it's on the thicker side, but it's easy to take off if you prefer a softer feel.

"I love the cotton cover that comes with the pillow, but have opted not to use it under my pillowcase as it seems to make the pillow just a bit more firm," one buyer wrote.

The attention to detail definitely adds undeniable benefits to the pillow, but the good night's sleep I got after using the Talalay Latex Pillow was certainly the highlight.

