Here's how you can get your hands on Willie Geist's favorite mug

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you've watched Sunday TODAY, you've seen the mug. You know, the bright yellow mug Willie Geist happily sips from all morning — the show wouldn't seem complete without it.

Now, you can sip along with him.

The mugs are modeled after the exact style you see on the show every Sunday. With the familiar TODAY sunrise logo, and the word "Sunday" printed in all caps, the mug will brighten up lazy weekend mornings while you watch Willie's latest interviews.

It holds up to 20 ounces — more than enough coffee or tea to kick off most people's days. And, you can be sure it will never get lost among a cupboard of other (less vibrant) mugs.

Looking to stock up on more of your favorite TODAY merch? Be sure to check out all of the other fun (and giftable) options below.

Prefer a mug that you can take with you on the go? This laser-engraved tumbler can keep hot drinks hot or cold drinks ice cold for hours on end — on hot summer days, it can keep ice for up to 24 hours! The smart design means it will actually fit inside your cupholder, so you don't have to worry about accidental spills while you're on the road. It is available in both a 20 ounce and 30 ounce style in either matte black, gloss white or a deep blue finish.

Keep comfortable and rep Sunday TODAY in this premium T-shirt. Made from a lightweight jersey blend, it's perfect for wearing while you tune in (or any other day of the week). Available in men's, women's and youth sizes, the whole family can watch in style.

This relaxed-fit shirt is lightweight and was practically made to relax in thanks to its soft blend of fabrics. It's available in sizes S-XXL and comes in both a heather grey and calming blue color. You can pair it with jeans or your favorite pair of leggings on the weekends.

Complete your look with this embroidered hat, which comes in both a deep navy and charcoal grey style. It's the perfect finishing touch for any outfit, and thanks to an adjustable buckle and slide closure, you won't have to compromise comfort for the best fit.

Sport the iconic Sunday TODAY logo everywhere you go with this handy PopSocket. It creates a secure grip on your phone with a sturdy adhesive, so you can conveniently hold your phone while replying to a quick text or snapping a photo or even prop up your phone without leaning it on something when you need to catch the latest episode of Sunday TODAY.

A must-have for any fan of the man himself, this PopSocket has Willie front and center! If you've already got your hands on the navy PopSocket, you can pop off the top and replace it with this vibrant design in a matter of seconds. With this accessory, you're one step closer to hands-free streaming.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!