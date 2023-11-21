Spanx is having a major site wide sale for Black Friday — check out our top picks

Black Friday 2023 is around the corner — and the deals have already started! Starting today through Nov. 27, Spanx is offering customers 20% off site wide, plus steeper one-day flash deals on select final sale items.

While Spanx has long been a household name in shapewear and leggings, the brand's growing collections of loungewear, denim and office essentials are not to be missed. With deals on pieces set to take you anywhere and everywhere, be it the gym, the office or a holiday party, the Spanx Cyber Week sale has us ready to shop.

Faux leather leggings, athleisure and sculpting shorts are among the brand's bestselling styles, but there's more where that came from, including sleek bodysuits and underwear sets (think: stocking stuffers).

So whether you’ve had your eye on the label's popular Perfect Pants or need some fresh shapewear to make the best of your New Year’s dress, you've come to the right place. Below, we’ve selected our favorite pieces from the sale — take a look!

Spanx Black Friday deals

Black pantyhose are a winter staple, especially when it comes to dressing up for the holidays. With no thigh shaper, this pair allows you to wear a shorter hemline while maintaining a tummy-hugging waistband.

Spanx might be most famous for its sculpting shorts which — along with other types of shapewear — put the brand on the map. According to Spanx, these shorts are more comfortable than the sculpting alternative and are designed to be worn everyday.

These bestselling faux leather leggings are made from a smoothing fabric and feature a contouring waistband. Several reviewers say they run small, so if you're worried about them being too tight consider sizing up.

This half-zip is a chic yet casual addition to any wardrobe. Reviewers of the brand say it runs large, so if you're drawn to an oversized fit this is the sweatshirt for you.

Perfect for tops and dresses with plunging necklines, this open-bust cami allows you to wear your favorite bra (or go without) while still getting all the benefits of a full-control top. According to the brand, the bounded hem makes for a smooth transition to skin.

If you have travel plans for the new year, these wide leg pants are a stylish option for days spent in transit. Featuring a roomy wide leg, they're designed to be super comfortable while still looking pulled together.

Bodysuits have amazing versatility; they look great under a blazer for work, yet are easy and stylish for a night out. This one has a suede-like finish, but Spanx has faux leather and ribbed options, too.

Also available in a thong set, this pack of cotton underwear is a practical package to sneak into a stocking. Snag them in all beige, all black or a mixed pack of white, black and beige.

A great pair of pants can be tough to find, especially when you're looking for a wearable, everyday option. With six colors from navy and black to bright red, these are a solid choice and a brand bestseller.

If you like the tailored look of a blazer, but find structured fits uncomfortable, this is the blazer for you. Made in a four-way stretch material, the brand says this is no-fuss and durable — no dry cleaning required.

The ultimate for wearing under body-hugging dresses, this brief features what the brand calls a bonded tummy panel, designed for a flattening effect. Plus, the overall fit is smooth, not bulky.

With no button or zipper, Spanx says these jeans are easy to slip into, though they still feature belt loops for accessorizing. Plus, they keep your waist, booty and thigh areas shaped with the same technologies used in other Spanx pieces.

According to Spanx, this chic base layer is made from an eco-conscious recycled fabric. A versatile piece, it can be worn alone or layered up for cold winter days.