It may feel way too early for holiday shopping, but Target is getting a jump on the season with its new Advent calendars.

Instead of providing traditional treats like candy or small toys, these calendars have a much more functional surprise waiting behind each door — a pair of socks. While socks may not seem like the most exciting gift in the world, they're certainly among the most useful, and you'll be sure to be wearing these cozy options all year long.

There are dozens of styles available — including holiday-themed options and pop culture favorites. Read on for a few standouts from the collection.

Holiday seasons in recent years have meant the release of a new "Star Wars" movie, so go in style with these colorful, character-centric socks.

Covered in house crests, famous quotes and imagery from the series, these cozy socks are perfect for those who are still waiting on their Hogwarts letter.

This set features your favorite Disney heroines, including Cinderella, Snow White, and Ariel. Colorful and comfortable, any princess at heart would love to wear them.

Get into the holiday spirit with these social media-friendly Santa socks. Including snowmen, reindeer, and the big guy himself, these are perfect for Christmas season — or someone who just wishes the holidays lasted all year.

Explore the universe without ever leaving your house in these hilarious "Rick and Morty" themed socks.

Get into the superhero spirit with these colorful options. Covered in the logos for movie heroes like Batman, Wonder Woman and the Flash, it'll be easy to show off your favorite members of the DC Universe.

Get ready for Marvel's Phase 4 with these super socks. Showcasing heroes like Iron Man, Captain America and Ant-Man, these colorful socks are perfect for MCU fans.

Curl up for a Game of Thrones binge with these socks. The great houses of the series are all represented, and the packaging features several fun trivia questions.

Some of the most popular packs are already starting to sell out — so even though the holidays are months away, it might be wise to sock up now!

