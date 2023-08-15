Shark Beauty launches 2 new hair tools to join the viral FlexStyle

Shark has come a long way from being known for bestselling vacuums; the brand has also been making its mark in the beauty industry. In the past two years, Shark launched the HyperAIR hair dryer and the Shark FlexStyle, which also happens to be a Shop TODAY Beauty Award winner and went completely viral on TikTok (it has nearly 345 million views on TikTok).

And today, the brand has shared exciting news and unveiled two new products to join their viral and award-winning hair care collection: The SmoothStyle and the SpeedStyle.

In addition to the exciting launch news, Shark has named celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton as the Global Ambassador for Shark Beauty. Shark shares in a statement, "Appleton will work with the brand to help consumers celebrate their hair and build on its mission to democratize high-end hairstyling, bringing the celebrity hairstyling experience to the masses." Appleton will also act as a consultant for future product development with the brand.

“I’ve always been impressed by Shark Beauty’s tools and inspired by their mission to design products For All Hairkind™. I can confidently take their hair tools with me to any client and know I’ll be able to deliver the look — and the feeling — they’re seeking,” said Appleton in a release shared with Shop TODAY. “I can’t wait to bring that feeling of the hair hitting just right to the masses through my partnership with the brand.”

The new hot hair brush is designed with technology to straighten, volumize and smooth hair, without the high and damaging temperatures, says the brand. Another noteworthy feature is that you can toggle between wet and dry hair modes. Wet mode allows you to dry and volumize your hair straight from the shower, then you can twist to the dry mode to straighten and lock in smoothness for a frizz-free blowout. You can also use the dry mode to maintain your 'do on days you skip washing and need a little style refresh.

The next launch released today is the SpeedStyle, which is an extremely lightweight and compact air-drying system; it weighs less than two pounds! According to the brand, the wet-to-dry styling tool has a super fast drying time without high-heat damage. With this tool, you can straighten, volumize for a salon-worthy blowout look and define curls. It has two different versions based on your type: "Straight & Wavy Hair" or "Curly & Coily Hair." And similar to the FlexStyle, each SpeedStyle variation comes with three different attachments so you can create a variety of custom hairstyles: A smoothing brush, diffuser, air concentrator and gloss finisher.

If you're looking to mix and match, Shark offers a "Build Your Own SpeedStyle", where you can choose two different attachments, including an option of a round brush and lifting comb — and it's at a lower price of $179.99.

If you're like us and can't wait to get your hands on these new hair tools, the SmoothStyle and SpeedStyle are available now on sharkbeauty.com and will be available at additional retailers starting in early fall 2023.