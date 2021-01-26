Shop Today paid by the brand to write this article. However, Shop TODAY editors worked independently to select both the topic and the products featured, without input from the brand. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases from our sponsor’s site. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

We all love a good bargain, but all too often we end up paying full retail for household essentials because we just didn’t have time to think ahead and stock up when they were on sale. But not anymore.

Sam’s Club recently kicked off 2021 by rolling out $2,900 in savings for the month of January and the deals keep coming. Whether you’re in the market for a new printer for your home office, want a new laptop to help with remote learning or simply need to refresh your cleaning supplies collection, the membership warehouse club has thousands of deals on a range of household essentials.

Between Sam’s Club’s everyday low prices and the store’s Instant Savings and Tech Savings events, all part of the Sam's Club membership, there are plenty of deals to help you check all the items off your shopping list and get a headstart on the year ahead. Need some inspiration? Shop TODAY scoured the store’s website and rounded up 17 items that'll get you the most bang for your buck.

Home office essentials

Does it ever feel like there’s never a pen around when you need one? Much like socks, pens have a way of disappearing around the house, and you always have to refresh your supply from time to time. Paper Mate’s value pack of felt tip pens comes with 20 pens in assorted colors and features a quick-drying ink that won’t leave a major mess behind. Lucky for us, the set is on sale for $3 off through the end of the month!

Hoping to stay more organized this year? Sam’s Club offers low everyday prices on office essentials like Post-it sticky notes. So whether you rely on these handy notes to jot down notes during business calls or use them to stick handy grocery shopping reminders on the fridge, it’s always a good time to stock up on a value pack like this one.

Tax return season is right around the corner, and if you prefer not to spend oodles of cash on an accountant, TurboTax is a great way to do your own tax return from the comfort of your home. The software program helps you find the best deductions and credits so you get the maximum refund possible and offers you step-by-step guidance along the way.

Printers are a home office essential that’s easy to forget about, but they can add a lot to your remote working setup. Lexmark’s secure wireless laser printer can print up to 42 pages per minute and is compatible with several long-lasting add-ons like an extra high yield toner and a 550-sheet paper tray. If you’re ready to add a new printer to your home, now’s the perfect time because this reliable model is $40 off through the end of January!

Cleaning essentials

Stocking up on cleaning essentials can save you from having to make regular trips to the store, and Sam’s Club offers great prices on value packs like this one that contains 168 Tide PODS. The tiny pods pack a whole lot of cleaning power and feature three-in-one technology that works as a detergent, stain remover and color protector. You don’t even have to set foot in the store to grab this household essential, since it’s eligible for order pickup!

Feel like your floors need a deep clean? True & Tidy’s steam mop features a built-in water filter and an adjustable steam setting, and is safe to use on a range of surfaces, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, carpet and marble. Through Feb. 28, Sam’s Club members can get the heavy-duty mop for $10 off as part of the store’s Tech Savings event.

Cleaning supplies have become more important than ever during the pandemic, and this value set includes plenty of Clorox’s all-purpose cleaner with bleach to help you clean, disinfect and deodorize several surfaces like counters, fridges and sinks. The set comes with a spray bottle container and a refill bottle and the powerful product can tackle tough grease and other stubborn stains in your home, all while killing 99.9% of germs..

Trash barrels can get stinky, but they don't have to. Glad’s ForceFlexPlus bags are infused with Gain’s Original scent and Febreze’s Freshness scent to help block out undesirable odors. The thick bags provide two-layer protection and feature LeakGuard technology to protect against spills. Opting for a value pack instead of purchasing smaller ones more regularly can save you more cash that you might realize over the course of a year, so it’s worth stocking up.

Kitchen essentials

Love to cook? Sam's Club offers great everyday prices on kitchen appliances like the Ninja Foodi XL Grill, which lets you prepare a range of delightful dishes and adds some variety to mealtime. The five-in-one unit grills, bakes, roasts, dehydrates and crisps foods and lets you take the fun of grilling indoors with minimal smoke. There's room to cook up to six steaks or 24 hot dogs and the unit is insanely easy to clean, with multiple removable parts you can toss right in the dishwasher.

Freezing meals ahead of time can be a total time-saver when you just don’t have the energy to whip up something delicious every night of the week. The Food Saver Vacuum Sealing System’s handheld sealer helps seal and preserve food and also has a marinate feature that adds a touch of flavor. Don’t have time to search through your local Sam’s Club for this multitasker? Order ahead with the store’s free pickup service and you can get it right from the comfort of your car.

Clear storage containers are a kitchen must-have, but they stain fairly easily. That’s why we’re switching to colored containers this year and have our eyes on Rubbermaid’s 100-piece set. The BPA-free containers are dishwasher and freezer safe and the set includes 50 containers and 50 lids that stack easily in the cabinet. Did we mention it’s only $20?

Tech essentials

If you’ve been working from home or your kids have been doing remote learning, you know how much of an essential a laptop has become over the past year. HP’s two-in-one laptop has a touchscreen and moves 360° so you get the convenience of a tablet, too. The powerhouse device has 8 GB of RAM and features HP Fast Charge technology. Plus, all Sam’s Club members can score the device for $100 off during the January Instant Savings event.

Want to browse the internet, play games or watch the latest movies? You can do it all on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet. The sleek, compact device has a long-lasting battery (up to 13 hours), expandable memory and a rear camera with autofocus. Short on time? You can schedule a free curbside pickup window the same day you order the tablet so you don’t have to wait for it to ship.

Taking work calls at home is a lot easier when you have a set of earphones that cancels out all the background noise (aka your kids). JBL Live’s in-ear headphones immerse you in the sound you want to hear and block out all the noise you don’t want to listen to. The sweat and water resistant headphones come with a quick-charge case that gives them up to 20 hours of battery life, and Sam’s Club members can score the set for $30 off through Feb. 7 as part of the store’s Tech Savings event.

Watching TV helps you escape the world for a bit, and VIZIO’s popular 65” 4K HDR smart TV offers a crystal clear display that amplifies your viewing experience. If you’ve got an avid gamer in the house, the device is equipped with a ProGaming Engine that takes console gaming to the next level. The sleek TV, on sale for $30 off through Feb. 7, can also access all your favorite streaming services and includes convenient features like Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast and more.

Miscellaneous essentials

Batteries are one of those household essentials you always seem to need at the most random times, so it’s smart to keep a supply on hand. Whether you need to power up kids’ toys, digital cameras or flashlights, this value pack of 40 AAA Energizer batteries can do it all and you don’t have to wait for a sale to pick it up with Sam’s Club’s daily low prices.

Masks quickly became a household essential last year and they’ll continue to play an important role in keeping us safe for the foreseeable future. It’s easy to forget to bring one with you when you leave the house, so it’s not a bad idea to keep a box of masks by your door so you just can grab one and go. This pack comes with 50 soft masks that have a built-in metal bar that fits snugly to your nose, and you can grab it quickly with Sam’s Club’s free curbside pickup.