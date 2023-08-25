REI’s Labor Day sale starts now! Save up to 50% off on gear, clothing and shoes

Warm-weather days are almost behind us, but before they go, REI is hosting one more sale of the season to stock up on outdoor necessities you might need to squeeze in one last camping trip, or even to prepare for colder weather.

Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag after this summer or require more layers for marathon training, popular outdoor brands such as Adidas, Exped, Osprey and more are on sale this Labor Day.

Save even more when you sign up to be a REI Co-op member, and receive deals on name brands and extra discounts on already discounted items. With sales going as high as 50% off, you won't want to miss out on these end-of-summer deals that are happening now through September 4th.

Women's clothing on sale

Sizes: XS-XL | Colorways: 4

These single-layer shorts prove to be breathable and lightweight, meaning they won't bog you down on your next run. A pocket on the backside can hold your keys or earbud case, so you can remain hands-free.

Reviewers love them because they're "soft and comfy," as well as "cooling."

Sizes: XS- XL | Colorways: 3

Hot and humid running days are almost behind us, but for the few we have left, snag this breathable and lightweight running tank. It also features anti-chafe seams, meaning your underarms won't suffer from the constant back-and-forth motion of your arms.

"Wore this for a 10K race on a 80F+ sunny day; it was very light and didn’t get soaked even though I was sweating buckets," said one reviewer.

Sizes: XS-XL | Colorways: 5

Crisp, cool runs require a few more layers to keep you going compared to hot, humid days. A polyester and spandex blend allows this half-zip, lightweight jacket to go through the motions with you, without sacrificing performance. It also offers 50+ UPF protection for when the sun comes out to play.

Sizes: S-XL | Colorways: 7

For those in-between days when the clouds are more ominous than not, reach for a rain jacket that will keep you protected from wind, rain and anything else the forecast calls for.

An outer nylon layer wicks water away, keeping you dry on the inside. 'Pit' zippers allow you to air out extra heat, in case of showers. Plus, this rain jacket packs into its own left pocket to make taking it on-the-go easier.

Sizes: 5-12, including half and wide sizes | Colorways: 3

Although these hiking shoes don't go past the ankle, they don't sacrifice stability. Tread rubber and nylon shanks on the bottom of the shoe help against muddy trails and rocky paths.

These shoes are also waterproof, thanks to the breathable, brand-specific B-DRY fabric, helping to keep water out and sweat at a minimum.

Men's clothing on sale

Sizes: S-3X | Colorways: 6

Made to keep you warm until you become hot enough that it wicks the sweat away, this polyester and spandex blend crewneck proves to be lightweight and comfortable, according to reviewers.

"Perfect lightweight shirt to wear on its own or under other layers. The material is soft, breathable, and has a nice comfortable feel to it," said one reviewer who owns three.

Sizes: S-XL | Colorways: 3

Winning the award for the lightest rain jacket you'll own is this 'marathon' jacket from Adidas, that includes a full zipper and hood, further protecting you from the elements. It's crafted out of nylon and reviewers love it because it's "warm and comfortable."

Sizes: 8-13, including half sizes | Colorways: 5

If your local park has more rocky pathways than paved trails, it might be time to invest in some trail runners. Compared to regular running sneakers, these feature a rubber bottom that includes notches that dig into the ground when you run, helping to stabilize your feet on all-terrain trails.

One reviewer notes that these trail runners are the "best combo" when it comes to features like support, weight and breathability, all adding up to a great run.

Sizes: 8-14, including half and wide sizes | Colorways: 3

Specifically designed with men's feet in mind, these hiking boots weigh a little over two pounds, meaning they're not as lightweight as other pairs, but your feet will feel stable as they dig into the ground.

Made with the brands patented waterproof B-DRY fabric, sweat won't stay trapped in and water won't be able to get in. The boots also come with O FIT insoles, the brand's specifically-made insoles that help to keep your feet comfortable and able to withstand long hikes.

Kids clothing and accessories on sale

There are still a couple of weekends of catching fireflies left in the season, and this headlamp might help the littles find them. For nighttime activities that require a little extra light, this headlamp has two LED lights for up to two hours of activity.

Sizes: 2T- 4T | Colorways: 3

Similar to the adult version, this rain jacket is designed with the elements in mind — and the children who love to play in them. A nylon top layer proves to wick away rain drops and be easy to clean, in case they find themselves playing the mud or dirt. Elastic surrounding the cuffs of the wrist allows you to secure the jacket, so no water gets on clothing underneath.

Gear on sale

With divots that the brand refers to as "Flex Cells," this foam sleeping pad folds down to a compact, rectangular shape for easy packing and on-the-go travels. Reviewers adore this addition to their sleeping bags because it helps pack in warmth and isn't deflated by the time the sun rises.

Prefer to sprawl out when you're sleeping? This sleeping bag can be expanded to offer an extra ten inches of space for the starfish sleepers. With the ability to keep you warm in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit, this sleeping bag also comes with a mummy hood enclosure, trapping in all that extra warmth.