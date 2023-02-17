53 Presidents Day deals from Target, Old Navy, J.Crew and more — starting at $10

It's hard to believe it's already February, which means it's time to kick off the first major shopping weekend of the year — Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 20! And for the three-day weekend, major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target are offering impressive markdowns across categories.

Whether you're looking to stick to the resolutions you made at the beginning of the year, score a new TV or upgrade some home essentials, we are already starting to see some deals trickle in on tech, home, fashion and more. From Apple AirPods to an 85-inch TV, we have you covered on the latest deals leading up to Presidents Day weekend sales. The best part? We found some impressive discounts that are up to 78% off!

Here's what you can shop this Presidents Day weekend. You can keep scrolling to see all 53 deals or shop this article by retailer and click the links below.

Amazon | Walmart | Target | BaubleBar | Nordstrom | Old Navy | J.Crew | Home Depot | Lowe's | Best Buy | Kohl's | Bed Bath & Beyond | Wayfair | Overstock | eBay | More sales

Amazon Presidents Day deals

If you're tired of trying to figure out how to fit all your devices in one small wall outlet, this outlet extender will provide you with plenty of spots to connect all your gadgets. It has five AC outlets and four spots for USB cords. The best part? You can get it now for 40% off.

One expert previously told us that rosehip seed oil has high levels of vitamin A, lycopene and beta carotene, so it can help reduce fine lines, wrinkles and can even improve the look of scarring. You can get it right now for just $10, since it's marked down by more than 65%!

Make your beauty routine feel a little more luxurious with this facial steamer. According to the brand, the device produces nano-ionic steam, which effectively penetrates the skin to help open pores and let your favorite creams and serums seep deeper into your skin. It also has a built-in towel warmer, so you can recreate the spa experience at home.

If you've been keeping up with your New Year's fitness goals, you might want to think about investing in a personal massage gun. According to the brand, this gadget provides a number of benefits that include relieving muscle pain and tension and can massage deep into the tissue. And right now you can save a whopping 78% off!

When you have this milk frother in your kitchen, you'll be able to whip up cafe-style lattes, cappuccinos and more at home (so you can save yourself the $7). According to the brand, it can transform milk into delicious foam in as little as 15 seconds.

According to the brand, the Alexa-enabled Fire Tablet really does it all: Streaming, reading e-books, video calls, setting alarms and more. You don't want to miss out on grabbing the latest version at 48% off!

If you missed out on any Apple sales during the holiday season, don't worry! You can grab these 2nd-generation AirPods Pro for 20% off. They're said to feature up to 30 hours of listening time and active noise cancellation.

You can save $150 on this No.1 bestselling smart TV. According to the brand, you'll be able to stream all of your favorite platforms straight from the TV. Plus you can enjoy an Alexa-enabled voice remote to make finding your favorite shows that much easier.

According to the brand, these premium sheets feature moisture-wicking and breathable fabric that is meant to keep you cool all night long. And reviewers agree, it has almost 8,000 five-star ratings! Grab this high-quality sheet set for under $30.

This professional salon-quality hair straightener features ceramic plates that are meant to provide a shiny and frizz-free 'do, says the brand. You can score this popular straightener for under $55!

Walmart Presidents Day deals

This sound bar will help you feel like you're completely immersed in the TV show or movie you're watching with its superior sound quality. Don't miss it at this price — it's currently under $40!

Whether you're staying indoors more to stay warm or looking to upgrade your current setup, this time of year brings incredible deals on TVs. According to the brand, this Vizio option features ultra 4K picture quality and Dolby Vision bright mode — for under $300!

Let this robot vacuum do the dirty work for you, while saving 44%! According to the brand, this Shark robot can learn every inch of your home and can sense stairs, ledges and furniture — so you don't have to worry about any damage.

The groundhog sensed six more weeks of winter, which means you might want to hang on to your warm jackets a little longer or add a few extra to your rotation. And this sherpa find from Lee is the perfect transition coat to take you into spring, and it's only $15!

Target Presidents Day deals

Target's Four-Day Sale is here! And the retailer is offering discounts on everything from fashion favorites for the whole family to Apple products. Jeans and shoes are marked down by 20%, so you can score this pair of pants for less than $20. According to the brand, they have the "perfect fabric weight" to smooth and sculpt your figure.

If you can't get enough of the Presidents Day TV deals, neither can we! This 32-inch find is under $200 and makes the perfect addition to a bedroom and office.

Right now, you can save $75 on the Apple Watch 7. From tracking your heart rate and blood oxygen levels to answering messages, you can stay on track with your fitness and lifestyle goals all from your wrist.

If you've been scouring the sales in search of a discount on one of Dyson's popular vacuums, you're in luck. Target is currently marking down this cordless model by $100. It has three cleaning modes, so the brand says that it can effectively pick up pet hair, dust, dirt and more around your entire home.

Presidents Day weekend is a great time to upgrade your mattress. And this option is superb for back or stomach sleepers, or anyone who needs a little help cooling down while they snooze. It features the brand's Adaptive foam technology that contours to your body, but bounces back when you shift around. Plus, it's wrapped in a breathable cover and has Open-Cell Cooling Technology for improved air circulation.

BaubleBar Presidents Day sale

It's rare to find such cute jewelry on sale for over 50% off! This classic style comes with a personal touch in the form of an initial and makes a great gift for someone special (or yourself!).

If you're looking for a gift that can be seamlessly added to their jewelry collection and will have them thinking of you each time they look at it, look no further. Not only is this birthstone necklace a thoughtful gift, but it's also currently on deal for just $15!

Nordstrom Presidents Day sale

Through Feb. 20, Nordstrom is hosting its big Winter Sale, so you can score up to 50% off must-haves for your home, closet and more, like this top. Perfect for layering, the long-sleeved top has a cozy turtleneck design and trendy ribbed details, making it the ultimate winter wardrobe staple.

Levi's for less than $50? Yes, please! This pair features a defined waist and straight legs, for a cool, yet casual look that can be paired with anything from your favorite tee to a business-ready button-down.

Rare deal alert! It's not every day that we see Hoka One One's popular running shoes go on sale, so we suggest grabbing this deal while you can. The podiatrist-approved sneakers are designed to support you on runs, walks and more, thanks to their comfortable design and plush sole.

Old Navy Presidents Day sale

Old Navy is gearing up for the holiday weekend by offering 30% off its entire site — including clearance! This means that you can score these stylish chino pants for just $30. They come in six different colors, including classic black and tan, as well as some fun pastel shades.

Want to get in on the loafers trend? Grab these while they're on sale. Many reviewers have raved about how stylish and comfortable they are.

Sizes of this sweater are selling out, so you're going to want to add it to your cart while you still can. With a relaxed fit and stretchy, cotton-blend material, it's sure to become one of your new favorite seasonal staples.

J.Crew Presidents Day sale

J.Crew just kicked off its Long Weekend Event! When you use the code WEEKEND, you can score 40% off select full-priced styles, like these jeans. The customer-loved pants are relaxed through the hip and have a perfectly slim (but not tight) leg for a cool, laidback look.

You can use that same code to score an extra 60% off sale styles. That means that you can score this one-piece for your next vacation for just $23 — that's an 81% discount! It has a cute cutout back and removable straps and padding, so you can adjust the fit and style to suit your needs.

J.Crew took its beloved "Perfect-Fit" tee and added longer sleeves and a chic striped pattern to create this everyday staple. And you can add it to your wardrobe for 25% off during the sale.

Home Depot Presidents Day deals

While there are plenty of mattress deals to shop this Presidents Day weekend, if you're not quite ready to upgrade your whole setup just yet, you can make your mattress feel more comfortable with the help of this topper. It features five zones to provide targeted comfort and pressure relief as you sleep, the brand says. Plus, it's infused with lavender to help promote deep sleep.

Need a new place to store all your old clothes or memorabilia? Keep everything in these storage bins. Each bin is made from a durable material and has a snap-fit lid, to help keep your valuable items safe. Plus, they're designed to be stackable, so you can grab a few while they're on sale and store them all neatly together in your garage.

It may not feel like it now, but outdoor lounging season will be here before we know it. And you'll love sipping coffee, reading a book or catching up with your BFF while soaking up the sun in this bistro set. According to the brand, the chairs and table are rust-resistant, so they can withstand years of use and unpredictable weather.

Lowe's Presidents Day sale

If you're looking to make some major upgrades to your home, you'll be happy to hear that Lowe's has plenty of major deals on appliances right now. This bestselling washer, which features multiple cycle options and smart features, is marked down by $200. The corresponding dryer is also on sale, so you can save on an entire new laundry setup.

Appliances aren't the only thing on sale during Lowe's Presidents Day Sale. We found deals on a number of other home upgrades. If you're looking for a DIY project, you can use this peel-and-stick wallpaper to create an accent wall or transform your kitchen or bathroom.

Best Buy Presidents Day deals

Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale has deals on all kinds of hot tech, from TVs to headphones. During the event, you can score $200 off this touchscreen laptop. Perfect for scrolling, streaming, working and more, the device is said to have fast boot times, high processing performance and an easy-to-use navigation system.

If you want the ultimate cinematic experience, this massive 75-inch TV is currently $200 off. According to the brand, this smart TV is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Airplay.

Kohl's Presidents Day sale

You can never have too many cozy cardigans; they're the perfect layering pieces for fall, chilly offices and everyday lounging. That's why you'll want to grab this one in every color — it's less than $20!

Coming in black or tan and white, this classic winter boot is 50% off. According to the brand, it features a padded inner foot sole and a durable traction sole, making it perfect for wet wintry grounds.

These trendy straight-leg jeans are less than $20 — yes, you read that correctly! Featuring a flattering high waist, it comes in five different washes, from black to light blue.

Save 50% off on this highly-rated full-coverage foundation. The brand says it's perfect for all skin types and will last up to 12 hours of wear.

Whether you're shopping for Galentine's Day or in need of a new makeup brush set, you get nine brushes and a case for $35 with this Sephora Collection. And this set has everything you need to achieve your desired look: A concealer brush, blush brushes, a foundation brush and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond Presidents Day sale

Bed Bath & Beyond is hosting a big Presidents Day Sale, so it's the perfect time to give your kitchen and home a refresh. And this Dutch oven is bound to become one of your new favorite dinnertime tools. The cast iron pot is designed to be oven-safe up to 450 F (or 500 F, if you choose one with a stainless steel knob), so you can seamlessly transfer it from the stove to the oven — and then straight to the table for serving.

Upgrade your smoothie-game with this powerful Ninja blender. It can also blend more than your favorite breakfast beverage, the brand says the blades are powerful enough to cut through ice. Plus, it comes with a dough blade for bread, cookie dough and more.

If you're been pining after KitchenAid's beloved stand mixer, take this as a sign that it's finally time to make the purchase. While it's definitely an investment (though less so right now), the brand says that the mixer was built to last, so it will be a staple in your kitchen for years to come.

Wayfair Presidents Day sale

Wayfair is currently having "The BIG Furniture Sale" where you can score tons of deals on home essentials, like this mid-century modern dresser. According to the brand, it's made of solid pine wood and has deep drawers for optimal storage.

Right now, you can score this sleek, three-piece sectional for under $500. If you plan on hosting guests, it turns into a sleeper sofa and even has a place for storage within the chaise, says the brand.

A new area rug can be the perfect touch for a living room refresh. You'll save up to 50% off this Andover Mills option, which comes in four different shades and a variety of sizes and shapes.

Overstock Presidents Day sale

During Overstock's Presidents Day Sale, the brand is marking down items across the board by up to 70%, so you can score bedding for as little as $19, kitchen appliances for $40 and more impressive deals. This mattress, which is currently on sale, is designed to have a medium-firm feel and contour to your curves while still supporting your joints.

Tired of being woken up by the sun on days when you're trying to sleep in? Keep the sunlight out with the help of these blackout curtains. Not only are they said to keep out unwanted light, but they're also designed to block heat and cold to help regulate the temperature of your room.

eBay Presidents Day Sales to shop

Save an additional 20% off all of your favorite Dyson products on eBay with the code PRESDAY20, now until Feb. 21. This vacuum includes a self-adjusting head that instantly detects when you're on carpet or hardwood floor, so it can properly clean the surface. Plus, the built-in HEPA filter ensures that no dust or other debris sits in the air or can escape. It is a certified refurbished pick that will make cleaning a breeze.

While this isn't the Dyson Airwrap, this hair dryer is still one of Dyson's best-known and loved hair care products. With three speed settings, four temperature settings and five magnetic attachments, this tool will help you achieve the blowout or dry hair of your dreams. Get this certified refurbished hair dryer for under $320 with code PRESDAY20 at checkout.

Another one of Dyson's popular hair tools is their Corrale Straightener. This cordless straightener uses flex plates to do the heavy lifting-that way you don't have to! The tool's shape helps you curl and wave your hair, and a panel on the inside displays temperature, battery level and when it's fully charged. With the code PRESDAY20 you can score this certified refurbished pick for under $300.

More Presidents Day sales to shop