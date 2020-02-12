This $25 portable blender might make your morning routine so much easier

The key feature of the battery-powered blender is that it can be charged with a USB cable and used wherever you take it — no outlet required. The brand says the gadget should blend most recipes in just 90 seconds and can produce 10-12 cups per charge.

We reached out to Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, registered dietitian in New York City and author of “The Better Period Food Solution," to find out what she thinks of the personal blender trend. Though she hasn't had experience with this particular model, she did give us some tips on what to look for when shopping for one of these gadgets.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

"You want to find a portable blender that is compact, lightweight, BPA-free and can hold its charge for several hours," Beckerman told TODAY. "If you are traveling with a portable blender, it’s best to find one with only a few pieces because the less parts, the easier to carry!"

Amazon

What exactly can you make in a blender of this size? Beckerman says the possibilities are endless when you use the right ingredients.

"My simple smoothie may include some fresh fruit like pineapple or berries, spinach, protein powder, alternative milk and a splash of water to make sure it becomes liquefied," Beckerman said. "Also, I opt for fresh fruit and vegetables instead of frozen to ensure I don’t dull out the blades."

Beckerman suggests using ingredients like watermelon, oranges and strawberries since their high water content makes for easy blending. She also advises against using oversized ice cubes since they can cause wear and tear on the blades.

"It is super convenient and easy to clean, it can be separated into several parts so that I can clean anywhere of it," one reviewer wrote. Amazon

Many reviewers have credited the blender for making their morning routine a bit easier.

"This is super convenient. I followed the instructions and charged a few hours before I started using it," one verified purchaser wrote. "I have been using it for five days now and the battery hasn't died yet. It is very compatible, but very strong and powerful."

Some reviewers pointed to the small form factor as a highlight.

"I use this primarily for making fresh fruit juice to make smoothies, it’s very easy," one verified Amazon reviewer wrote. "Makes great smoothies and blends evenly and quickly. Easy to clean and takes up little to no room on the counter, and l love it."

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!