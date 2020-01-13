Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Keeping blond hair looking its best is no easy feat. If you don't properly maintain your locks after a trip to the salon, those bright strands can quickly fade into a brassy, dull shade that barely resembles the color you started out with.
Frequent trips to your favorite colorist can provide an easy fix, but it's certainly not a cost-effective solution. That seems to be why people have been loving the John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Lightening Spray, which has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon.
John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Lightening Spray
The heat-activated spray is meant to lighten strands after three to five uses thanks to its inclusion of brightening citrus oils and chamomile.
According to the directions, the spray is best applied to clean, towel-dried hair and should only be used once in between hair washings. For best results, it's also recommended to use a flat iron or curling iron after blow-drying. The packaging also advises not to use the spray more than 10 times between colorings.
Not only is it a super affordable find, but it's also getting tons of positive reviews. One customer wrote that it "completely replaced [her] colorist," while another said that she hadn't gone to the salon in months after using just a few sprays every couple of weeks. If that wasn't enough, the before and after photos are seriously impressive.
If you're looking for even more ways to keep your blond hair looking its healthiest, check out these purple shampoos and conditioners that will keep your strands from going brassy.
