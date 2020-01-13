The heat-activated spray is meant to lighten strands after three to five uses thanks to its inclusion of brightening citrus oils and chamomile.

According to the directions, the spray is best applied to clean, towel-dried hair and should only be used once in between hair washings. For best results, it's also recommended to use a flat iron or curling iron after blow-drying. The packaging also advises not to use the spray more than 10 times between colorings.

Not only is it a super affordable find, but it's also getting tons of positive reviews. One customer wrote that it "completely replaced [her] colorist," while another said that she hadn't gone to the salon in months after using just a few sprays every couple of weeks. If that wasn't enough, the before and after photos are seriously impressive.

