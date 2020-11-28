Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you missed out on Black Friday clothing deals, Old Navy has you covered with its epic sitewide sale. Now through Cyber Monday, thousands of items from bestselling jeans to holiday face masks for adults and children are 50% off.

Need new winter pajamas? Or a pair of sculpting jeans? The Old Navy Cyber Monday sale has deep discounts you can take advantage of. And we browsed the site to find 17 of the best deals. Jump to each category using the links below or keep scrolling to feast your eyes on all the deep discounts.

Old Navy Cyber Monday face mask deals

Old Navy just released new holiday face masks for adults and kids, so this sale is the perfect time to stock up. From classic plaid to cheerful red and green, this pack of five masks will add holiday cheer to any outfit.

This pack of masks features winter bear prints and polka dots. Each mask is made with three-ply woven 100% cotton poplin and has adjustable, elastic over-the-ear straps for all-day comfort.

Looking for Old Navy holiday face masks for kids? From candy canes to fair isle, choose from an assortment of colors, prints and patterns for the little ones.

Old Navy Cyber Monday jean deals

Old Navy is known for its wide selection of jean styles, washes and sizes — but this bestseller is a must-have for anyone. The dark wash denim jeans are made with 24/7 sculpt, Old Navy's soft stretch-knit fabric that smoothes and sculpts while holding its shape wear after wear.

Love leggings? You'll live in the Old Navy Rockstar jeggings, which feature a slimming pull-on waistband and cozy lining to keep you warm. The legging-inspired version of the brand's most popular Rockstar jeans looks just like the real thing with a faux fly and pockets.

Available only online, these black sculpting jeggings are another must-have. The soft denim knit makes for a flattering fit and holds its shape no matter how many times you wear it.

Old Navy's newest fit, the Power Slim Straight, is a universally flattering style with a classic straight-leg silhouette. These jeans are made with soft, thicker dark-wash denim with just enough stretch to give you all-day comfort.

Old Navy Cyber Monday outerwear deals

Bundle up with this lightweight diamond-quilted puffer shell. It's the perfect fall-to-winter jacket and features fleece-lined pockets your hands will love when it gets chilly.

Upgrade your winter wardrobe with a trendy plaid coat. The neutral tones, funnel-neck collar and textured fabric instantly dress up any outfit.

You can never have too many sweaters this time of year. This slouchy sweater is available in three different colors and so cozy, you'll live in it all winter long.

This cozy and stylish puffer jacket is the perfect addition to any closet. It has a fleece-lined collar and pockets — and it's under $30!

Old Navy Cyber Monday pajama deals

Treat yourself to a new set of pajamas this Cyber Monday. This set comes with a printed long-sleeve top and matching jogger bottoms with rib knit cuffs for a cozy fit.

Get into the holiday spirit with these fun Jingle Jammies, which are a festive take on the classic flannel pajamas we all love. From Christmas Elf to tartan, Old Navy has a flannel PJ set for everyone in the family.

Embrace your inner child with a onesie this holiday season. Old Navy's onesie pajamas for adults are made with a cozy micro-fleece fabric and feature a built-in hood, rib knit cuffs and a front zipper.

Love a nightgown? Consider this thermal henley with long sleeves and a cozy waffle knit fabric.

Winter pajamas are not complete without a pair of plush socks! Old Navy has a plethora of festive fuzzy socks, starting at just $3!

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!