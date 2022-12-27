Still in the shopping spirit? Save up to 70% off during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Can you believe the new year is less than a week away? Before popping the bubbly, Nordstrom is giving you an added way to celebrate another trip around the sun — with its Half-Yearly Sale! The retailer is helping shoppers ring in 2023 with steep discounts on tens of thousands of items across every category.

Whether you're in the market for some winter-weather fashion finds, a brand-new beauty routine for the season or some home essentials to refresh your living space, Nordstrom has you covered with sales up to 60% off — plus, an extra 25% off selected clearance items. Through January 2, you can save on bestselling clothing and shoes brands, skin care, home decor and so much more.

From a 70% markdown on the perfect booties to over half off on loungewear pieces, we rounded up some of our favorite deals that you can shop right now. But hurry, we don't expect any of these amazing finds to last long!

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale clothing deals

'Tis the season of layers, layers, layers. But when it comes to layering up, choosing a base piece is crucial. Try this stylish Henley on for size; it's form-fitting to create warmth (and prevent chills), is made from cozy rayon rib and will even look good on its own.

The year is almost at an end, but one trend we're sure will remain pretty popular is loungewear. Stay cozy in this sage green tank, which is designed to feel super soft and stretchy, according to the brand.

Pair your tank with these leggings which you'll be tempted to wear every day of the week. Between the side-pockets for convenient storage and flatlock seams "designed to eliminate rubbing and irritation," why would you consider any other pants?

Nothing says "cozy" quite like a sherpa jacket. This option from Topshop is made from a fleece created for winter weather and even features a drawstring hoodie for extra warmth and protection from fierce winds.

For the fitness guru who doesn't let frigid temps get in the way of their outdoor run or workout, getting the right gear is at the top of the list. This half-zip top is a great initial layer, thanks to its breathable mesh fabric, mock neck style and moisture-wicking material.

Not skinny jeans, but not flare, this straight-leg denim style is the perfect in-between for those who can't decide between trends. Featuring NYDJ's special lift-tuck technology, these bottoms are designed to flatter any body shape.

You'd regret passing up this seasonal LBD. Paired with sheer tights and a cute bootie, you won't mind being an outfit repeater with this chic getup.

Whether you're looking for a new top for the office or fresh going-out attire, this puff sleeve blouse is versatile enough for both occasions. Pair with jeans and sneakers for a more casual look, or jazz it up with gold jewelry, a skirt and some pumps.

When the chill becomes too much, pop on this polo sweater for the perfect amount of warmth. Right now, you can grab it in any of the four available colors for less than $15.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale shoe and accessory deals

Nordstrom is taking almost $50 off these Nike running shoes, which are designed to provide "buoyant comfort" and heels that have "energy return" responsiveness to keep your best foot moving forward.

Give your bootie some added flair by adding a pop of color and textured trim to the top via ankle socks. This two-pair set includes a white and gray option as well as a two-toned red option, to go with any look or aesthetic.

A block-heeled bootie is a winter footwear staple, so whether you're in the market or a new pair or not, we can't imagine anyone passing up on a 70% discount for these all-black Marc Fisher options.

There's nothing like a good pair of Chelsea boots to complete an outfit. Grab them on sale in tan or black for just $34 for a chance to step out in style.

Adventurers, outdoorsy people and travelers alike will fall head over heels for this spacious rucksack. Its lightweight design makes this bag ready for any occasion, its pockets make it easy to pack all the essentials and its adjustable strap makes it a comfortable option for on-the-go wear.

Hate the cold but love winter style? Then this pom-pom beanie is right up your alley. The hat is not only super cute, but it's also sustainable — made from recycled cashmere and faux fur.

Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with these dainty hoops from Nordstrom. The goldtone-plated earrings feature a layered design for a bolder feel.

With this cool watch, you'll get excited the next time someone asks for the time. It's wrapped in bright-colored, water-resistant silicone and stainless steel detailing. It's also on sale for just $36 — that's 55% off its original price.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale beauty deals

Add some volume and drama to your makeup look with a pair of MAC Cosmetics falsies. The multi-length design of these natural-hair lashes are meant to "create the effect of rounder eyes," says the brand.

Make it an extra-good hair day — without it even being a wash day! — with this Living Proof set. The duo comes with an "advanced" dry shampoo to keep your oily-prone tresses fresh, as well as a texture spray to boost volume.

Who has time for dull lashes? Grab a limited-edition double set of Nars' buildable Climax Mascara. The brand promises intense pigment, clump-less lifting and soft lashes.

This brand promises to "cut your beauty prep time in half" when you use its powerful blow dryer brush. It's designed with ionic technology to keep hair shiny and sleek post blowout as well as bristles that prevent tangles and knots.

If you're a regular scroller through #beautytok, you most likely know about the setting powers of MAC's Fix+ Spray. Users love it for keeping a makeup look in place for hours. Combined with the brand's Shine-Control Primer, this is the duo you can count on to minimize pores and control oil up until the clock strikes midnight — and beyond.

While enduring the dry, winter weather, this is the skin care product you'll want to make sure you're carrying with you. The moisturizer's formula includes fatty acids and vitamins to product your hands and keep them hydrated. Not bad for a $4 product!

Warm-tone shades might make for a classic fall and winter look, but they're also something you can pull off during any season throughout the year. Create tons of eyeshadow designs with this Too Faced palette, which includes 18 colors ranging from matte neutral to bold glitters.

GlamGLow is well-known for it's skin clearing and brightening masks, and this exfoliating treatment is no exception. Treat yourself to this facial luxury to achieve glowing skin in just 20 minutes, according to the brand.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale home deals

Watch this puzzle turn into a stunning work of art piece by piece. After putting together all 1,000 pieces, you'll be left with a pink desert oasis that you'll be happy to hang on the wall. It's a good thing this puzzle comes with the mounting hardware to do it!

If you're searching for a unique scent for your home, look no further. Not only is this ginger and vanilla bean fragrance limited edition, but it's also on deal for less than $14. You may want to add this to your cart before this sale is gone for good.

If you're a fan of this brand's slippers, blankets or robes, you know your head is in for quite a luxury experience once you lay it down on this pillow.

Toast to 2023 in style with a new set of glasses. Your bubbly will look as good as it tastes in each of these Italian-made coupe cups, which are made to resist chips and breaks.

You don't need a green thumb to take care of this indoor garden. Grow your own herbs and vegetables without worry thanks to this device that can self-water. It also comes with an LED light and a proprietary soil mix to keep your plants growing and healthy.

Gift yourself a quality listening experienced without taking a hit to your wallet. These wireless earbuds come in five different colors, offer a 12-hour play time and feature Bluetooth connectivity.

During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, the retailer is shaving 20% off the price of this popular Le Creuset coffee mugs. Not only are they perfect for sipping your morning brew, but they also looks stylish sitting on your countertop.