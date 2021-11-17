6 products that give back and support men's physical and mental health

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Thanks to the organization Movember, November is now a month dedicated to focusing on the mental and physical health of men. Movember hosts an annual event where people grow mustaches to raise awareness for men's health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men's suicide. According to the organization, men die on average five years earlier than women, and across the world men account for 69% of all suicides.

If you are looking for ways to support men's health, Richard Dorment, the editor-in-chief of Men's Health magazine, stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share some brands that are giving back.

Read on to shop colorful shaving cream, coffee from Honduras, comfortable clothes and more.

Created specifically for men, this lotion acts as a moisturizer, aftershave and sunscreen with mineral SPF 30. Created by dermatologist Dr. Beth Goldstein and her daughter Elianna after their husband/father was diagnosed with skin cancer, the brand aims to help reduce skin damage among men. From each sale, 15% will be donated to Movember.

When you buy one of these colorful shaving creams, 10% of the proceeds go to different men's health charity organizations year-round. The blue shaving cream featured by Dorment supports the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Not only are the colors fun, but they are crafted to moisturize the skin as well.

Arete Sport Shop, a boutique that focuses on creating high-quality apparel, and Movember teamed up to create this collection with 20% of the proceeds going to Movember. Both the above sweatshirt and hat, along with similarly designed shorts, T-shirts and more, are part of the collaboration.

Whether you want to hang out or work out, this T-shirt made with active blend cotton polyester, wicking and anti-odor performance material might be a great option. When you purchase this shirt, 100% of net proceeds go to Mental Health America, a community-based nonprofit that works to promote mental health.

Sourced from environmentally friendly farms in Honduras, this coffee is not only packed with caffeine but supports heroes in need by donating 10% of net proceeds to firefighter, veteran or military assistance programs. Fire Department Coffee is veteran-owned and is run by active and retired firefighters.

This mini flashlight not only has a sleek, compact design, but also has an LED light engine to help provide a better performance. Maglite is a Movember partner and is donating 10% of each sale to support their research and programs that work to inspire and empower men to live happier ad healthier lives.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more