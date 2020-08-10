This pair of shorts is as buttery-soft as my favorite leggings

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
I'm the type of person that goes nuts for a budget-friendly pair of slides or a set of earrings that don't break the bank. To keep up with rent and household essentials, I buy almost everything on sale to save a few bucks.
While my liking for low-cost finds is evident to anyone who knows me, my frugal lifestyle takes a back seat when it comes to Lululemon products.
Over the years, I've fallen in love with the brand's breathable tanks, versatile shorts and comfortable leggings. But just a few weeks ago, I discovered a new must-have: The Align Super High Rise Shorts.
Lululemon Align Super High Rise Shorts
From the moment I tried them on at the store, I knew they'd become a staple in my wardrobe.
For starters, they fit right in with the popular biker short trend, and I love that the high-rise silhouette is modest and form-flattering. They're also long enough to wear with a tunic or oversized T-shirt without looking like I left my house without pants.
Although the style is one reason the Align shorts ended up in my bag, the real seller was their undeniable comfort.
My new favorite shorts are made with a blend of nylon and elastic, which is the same buttery-soft material the brand uses to make its full-length Align leggings. They're so lightweight and comfortable, I barely feel them.
So far, I've worn these shorts to the grocery store, through my morning workouts and during the long hours at my desk. Whether I'm sitting indoors or walking outside, I can count on the breathable and moisture-wicking material to keep me cool throughout the day. The shorts also have a nifty inner pocket that holds spare change or lip balm perfectly.
Currently, the style has over 400 five-star reviews on Lululemon's website, and many customers rave about the fact that they stay in place throughout the day. Thanks to the thick waistband, I don't have to worry about them riding up or down throughout the day.
Shoppers also like that the material isn't see-through, a problem I deal with when I buy budget-friendly shorts.
While the shorts haven't caused any issues for me so far, there's the possibility that they will pill between the legs after excessive wear. Fortunately, the company has a "quality promise," which states that it will replace any apparel that falls short of its standards.
I knew I hit the jackpot years ago when I bought my first pair of Lululemon leggings. Now that I've added the Align shorts to my closet, I don't see my shopping habits changing anytime soon.
