The Lavish Lash serum has racked up over 13,000 reviews with plenty of them boasting impressive before and after photos.

To use, simply apply the serum once a day before bed, the same way that you would apply eyeliner. Although it is tempting to want immediate results, the brand indicated that the product should only be applied once a day and you'll start to see results within 60 days.

Many reviewers said the affordable serum worked better than pricey products they've used in the past.

"Before trying Lavish Lash, I had tried another (much more expensive) product with 'meh' results," one reviewer wrote. "I researched some options on Amazon and settled on this one. Good reviews, reasonable priced, why not ... I've been using it for 2 months now and OMG...its legit. I look like I wear fake eyelashes and I LOVE it!"

How do eyelash serums work

Certain serums may produce different results, but the formulas usually don't differ too much from brand to brand, according the the experts we asked.

“They generally contain ingredients like panthenol and argan oil to smooth and condition lashes, humectants such as hyaluronic acid to plump lashes, and peptides to stimulate the lash’s hair follicle," said Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

The Lavish Lash serum includes hyaluronic acid to plump lashes and biotin to stimulate growth.

Others recommended reaching out to your doctor if you have specific concerns you'd like to address.

"The benefit of these products is proven enhancement of your natural lashes with regular use," Alex Sobel, President of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery told TODAY. "The effectiveness of different brands will vary; your physician can walk you through which options are the best for your goals."

For example, Sobel noted that Latisse, the first FDA-approved prescription eyelash serum, is more favorable than over-the-counter serums, although it is usually more expensive.

Is it worth it?

As with any topical solution, the experience will vary from person to person and users should exercise caution and monitor for any potential adverse reactions. But if you're willing to make the daily commitment to applying the serum, it seems like the Lavish Lash serum is a great option for the price. Plus, the company offers a 30-day refund policy if you try it and decide it isn't for you.

Long lashes, here we come!

