April 18, 2019, 9:44 PM GMT By Kayla Boyd

Spring is a great time to start trying out some new beauty and skin care products. If you're looking for items with solid reviews at a good price, then look no further.

Amazon recently released a list of their customer favorites in the beauty category — including a few items that our staff already loves!

Here are the 15 items you should definitely have on your radar.

1. Ed Hardy Coconut Kisses Golden Tanning Lotion, $23, Amazon

With over 1,200 reviews and a 4-star rating, this tanning lotion is a best-seller in its category. "I am an experienced tanner and have tried several lotions," one reviewer shared. "I love that this has no added bronzers and the color is my own. I don't have to worry about any 'staining' as with bronzers and it gives a nice sun-kissed glow."

2. Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment, $28, Amazon

This treatment is meant to repair damaged hair. From over 1,900 reviews, it's earned a 4.1-star rating. "I saw and continue to see, a wonderful difference in my hair," one reviewer wrote.

3. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $15, Amazon

This moisturizer has over 1,100 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. People seem to really love it! "This lotion is by far the best I've used," one reviewer shared. "I can slather it on as much as I want without any irritation or acne and it soaks right in and soothes my dry skin."

4. Vitagoods 2-Speed Vibrating Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush, $15, Amazon

Include a nice scalp massage with your daily shampoo. This unique device is water-resistant and safe for kids. The short round silicone bristles stimulate your scalp, increase circulation, clear dead skin cells and help to prevent dandruff.

5. Essence Lash Princess Mascara, $5, Amazon

This is actually my favorite mascara of all time. It is really great for achieving long, full lashes. Plus, it's extremely affordable.

6. Baebody Eye Gel, $25 (usually $40), Amazon

This popular eye gel has over 10,600 positive reviews. It is meant to fight the appearance of dark circles and puffiness around your eyes.

7. OPI Nail Lacquer Top Coat, $11, Amazon

This OPI top coat has more than 1,500 reviews with a 4.2-star rating. Use it for the final step in your at-home manicure and it should help your color last a lot longer.

8. LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer, $20, Amazon

This cream has a vitamin A formulation that is supposed to noticeably reduce fine lines and wrinkles without irritation, redness or dryness. "This is a powerful and fabulous product!" one reviewer wrote.

9. Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash & Brow Serum, $30 (usually $100), Amazon

With a 4.4-star rating, this lash and brow serum has impressed many Amazon reviewers. It is meant to boost the length and thickness of your eyebrows and eyelashes in as little as 60 days.

10. Cali White Activated Charcoal & Organic Coconut Oil Toothpaste, $10, Amazon

This charcoal toothpaste uses natural ingredients to help whiten your smile. "I noticed a change after the first use," one person wrote. "This stuff is great! I get excited when it's time to brush my teeth."

11. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $28, Amazon

This hair product is meant to be used on color treated hair and it is perfect for the spring and summer because it works to fight frizz and humidity. Goodbye bad hair days!

12. BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Dryer, $60, Amazon

This ceramic hair dryer has more than 3,000 reviews with a 4.1-star rating. Many reviewers described it as "strong" and said it really gets the job done.

13. EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen, $35, Amazon

With the weather warming up, a good sunscreen is super important. It's mineral-based, oil-free and can work for sensitive skin types. It has an average of 4.3 stars with over 3,000 reviews.

14. Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, $11, Amazon

This affordable face mask is a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon with over 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. One of our writers tested it before and really liked it!

15. Panasonic Electric Shaver for Women, $15, Amazon

This electric shaver has three blades and a thin foil to follow body contours for a quick, close and comfortable shave, according to the brand. With over 8,000 reviews, this product has a 4-star rating.

