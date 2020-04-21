Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

If I told you that you could do laundry without detergent or soap, you’d probably think I was one towel short of a full load. And I wouldn’t blame you — especially at a time when you may be paying a bit more attention to your laundry.

Detergent has been the mainstay of washing clothes since the Babylonians first made soap in 2800 B.C. It’s taken more than 4800 years, but there’s a new kid on the cleaning block (not from Babylonia but the United Kingdom) and it's called the Laundry Egg by Ecoegg. It really does clean clothes without soap or detergent.

I’ve been using it exclusively for the past two months and my clothes are getting every bit as clean as they did when I used regular detergent. Plus, there's no laundry build-up, which contributes to smelly athletic wear, and no harsh chemicals, which can irritate skin. (Available in both fragrance-free and lightly scented, the Laundry Egg is endorsed by Allergy UK and the the U.K. National Eczema Society.)