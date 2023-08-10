Labor Day mattress sales you won’t want to snooze on — save up to $500

Labor Day weekend will be here before you know it and for many, this means the end of summer with back-to-school schedules and heading back into a daily routine. And if you're looking to better your sleep routine, you're in luck because Labor Day mattress deals are starting to roll in.

A consumer expert recently told Shop TODAY that this holiday weekend is one of the best times to score a new mattress, and from the looks of it, you definitely won't want to snooze on these deals. Brands including Amerisleep, Sealy and Purple are offering hundreds of dollars in savings on shopper-loved options, from adjustable smart beds to hybrid mattresses. We even found a mattress for under $200!

Labor Day mattress sales 2023

For under $200, you can score this hybrid mattress. According to the brand, it features a body-forming, gel memory foam to help regulate your body temperature and promote a good night's sleep.

If you’re looking for an affordable mattress option, you don’t want to miss this pillow-top find for 44% off. According to the brand, the hybrid mattress will help isolate motion, so you don’t have to worry about waking a sleeping partner.

You can grab this medium-firmness Sealy mattress for under $700 right now. According to the brand, it features memory foam on top of coils for optimal support.

With code WIN150, you'll save $150 off this award-winning mattress. The hybrid mattress provides support for proper spinal alignment, as well as cooling capabilities to help relieve night sweating.

According to this brand, this mattress features an open-cell design which allows for better airflow and is ideal for all types of sleepers. You'll save $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300.

With this smart bed by Sleep Number, you can adjust your firmness level to your liking. Plus the mattress offers breathable fabric to help maintain your body temperature while you sleep. Don't miss your chance to grab it for under $1000.

According to the brand, this smart bed option is designed with three-inch comfort layers that will help relieve pressure points. And that's not all, the brand says each side is adjustable to suit your sleeping style and it can even track your sleep quality with the SleepIQ system.

You'll save $350 on this Sealy option during Mattress Firm's "Black Friday Now" sale. The brand says this option is ideal for all sleep types and can even be paired with an adjustable bed base.

The original Purple mattress features the brand's innovative GelFlex grid technology that will conform to your body and pressure points, says the brand. You can save $400 right now!

Nectar Sleep is hosting a Labor Day sale where you can save 33% off everything, including this highly-rated memory foam mattress. It has over 50,000 ratings on the retailer's website, and one reviewer said it helped them sleep through the night.

This award-winning mattress has been called “the best mattress for back pain,” according to the brand. Plus it’s made with a cooling technology to allow more breathability and airflow. You can save $450 with code AS450.

Hot sleepers will love the benefits of this Brooklyn Bedding mattress. According to the brand, it's designed with cooling gel beads to help pull heat away from your body, keeping you cool all night long. Select retailers are offering a 20% off discount.