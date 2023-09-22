While we routinely grab ankle booties and sweaters from the depths of our closet during this time of year, one thing we look forward to is finding new accessories to pair with them.

If you're short on layering necklaces or simple studs to wear this season, you're in luck. We did some digging and stumbled upon a Kate Spade Surprise sale so good, we had to share it with you. From chic bracelets to pearl-inspired necklaces and even a PJ set, here are 14 finds from Kate Spade on deal for up to 70% off right now.

Don't wait too long to shop, though! The brand says these picks are only marked down through Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Kate Spade Surprise fall deals

A dainty pair of huggie earrings can go the distance. This pair can be worn with everything from T-shirts to dresses when you need to polish up your look.

This floral-inspired bracelet caught our eye. We love its minimalist look but appreciate the slide closure even more.

Talk about a steal! This bangle would look great on its own or stacked with a few other pieces of arm candy. It's on deal right now for less than $25, so we won't blame you if you add a few to your cart.

Shoppers have given this necklace a 4.3-star rating for its pretty look and ability to match with just about anything in their closets. "It's just the right size and doesn’t require a special occasion to wear it," wrote one recent reviewer.

Whether you want to gift this set to a friend or to yourself, now isn't the time to pass up on a deal this good. This matching set includes the On The Dot studs and pendant necklace, which are valued at $128, according to the brand.

It's the season for long-sleeves! This chic pajama set is perfect for chilly nights or lounging on the couch all weekend. Plus, the pants have pockets!

The only thing we love more than a cozy robe? A pretty print! Lucky for us, this chenille robe combines the best of both worlds. You can shop it in sizes XS-XL for under $50.

This wristlet is ideal for the days when you just need the essentials on-hand. With six card slots and a front-zip pocket, it has enough room for your ID and credit cards, plus your go-to lip tint.

This no-fuss style comes with a 22-inch strap for the days where you need to travel hands-free, but is compact enough to use as a clutch, too. You can shop it in black, green, yellow or pink for just over $60 right now.

This bag comes in four different colors — Quill Grey, Warm Gingerbread, Black and Parchment — and they're all on deal for less than $70. According to the brand, the bag is large enough to fit an iPhone 12 Pro Max and also features two card slots, plus an exterior slip pocket on the back.

Black banded accents on these raffia flats make them stand out from your typical pair of loafers. Plus, the half-inch heel gives them even more of an elevated feel.

This shoulder bag was previously marked down to $129, but the discount just got steeper! Select styles are less than $90 for a limited time.

White sneakers can be worn with just about anything. We love that this pair pops with a black spade accent and feels polished enough to wear to work.

A classic pair of pumps like these can make any outfit feel office-appropriate. They feature a leather outer and faux leather lining and come in both black and beige.