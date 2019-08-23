Whether she's performing her biggest hits on the stage, sitting at the judges' table for "World of Dance," or strutting down the red carpet of the Met Gala, Jennifer Lopez's skin is always glowing.
For those wanting to replicate the 50-year-old's flawless complexion, the multitalented star spilled her beauty secret in a 2014 episode of "Watch What Happens Live." According to AOL, when one caller asked about her skin care products, Lopez named the Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream as one of her favorite moisturizers.
If Lopez's stamp of approval wasn't enough to persuade you, it's also currently 25% off as part of Dermstore's anniversary sale (just used the code "CELEBRATE" at checkout!).
Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream
The brand says the cream "captures the strength and softness of the rose to nourish and protect normal, dry and sensitive skin." It's also meant to calm skin and minimize the appearance of redness thanks to the inclusion of ingredients like shea butter, rose petal wax and avocado oil.
Customers have also given the cream positive reviews so far, calling it "extremely hydrating" and "very moisturizing."
"I have mature skin so I wanted something to help diminish fine lines and wrinkles and this did not disappoint," one reviewer wrote on Dermstore.
"The cream went on smooth and absorbed into my skin within 10 minutes and left it feeling hydrated and smooth all day and night," wrote another customer.
Tons of other celebrity favorites are also part of the sale, so be sure to check them out before the event ends on August 25.
