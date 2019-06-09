Sign up for our newsletter

Jennifer Lopez had a special guest onstage to kick off her latest tour at The Forum in Inglewood — her daughter!

Lopez’s 11-year-old little girl, Emme, hit the stage with her superstar mom to perform a duet of “Limitless” from the “Second Act” soundtrack.

“I can’t take it!” Lopez wrote on Instagram alongside a short clip of the special mother-daughter moment.

The two belted out the single in coordinating red gowns, making night one of the "It’s My Party" tour even more special. At one point, Lopez turns away from her daughter with her hand on her chest, overtaken with emotion during the big duet.

There was an outpouring of support in the comments section on the popstar’s video from celebrities (and fellow moms) like Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Dewan and Zoe Saldana!

“What a voice!” Witherspoon wrote.

“We all cried!!” Saldana added, honing in on the special moment.

Saldana wasn’t the only one who thought the performance was emotional. Laverne Cox shared her own anecdote writing, “This brought tears to my eyes last night.”

“Ohhhhhhh my goodness 😍😍😍😍” Dewan shared, in awe of the unexpected duet.

This wasn't the first time Lopez shared a video of her daughter performing. The singer and mother of two shared a behind-the-scenes video last month on Instagram and YouTube leading up to her recent TODAY Citi Concert Series performance.

Her daughter took on Alicia Keys’ smash hit “If I Ain’t Got You” with just a pianist to accompany her and stole the show.

This moment might have even teased their opening night duet!

Lopez said after her daughter's cover, "We should have her come out and do something on tour."

"Want to?" she asked her daughter. "Want to put a little piece in the show?"

"I don't know," her daughter replied with a shrug.

We hope this is the first of many surprise appearances on J.Lo's tour for little Emme!