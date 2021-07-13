Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush celebrate sisterhood in new children's book

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush always find special ways to celebrate their bond, whether it is through the occasional sweet birthday message or reminiscing through childhood photos.

Now, Jenna and Barbara are celebrating by releasing their second children's book together, which highlights a connection much bigger than that of their own.

"The Superpower Sisterhood" centers around a young girl named Emma who has long been the only kid on her block — until two different sets of sisters move onto her street. It doesn't take long for them to all band together and form a sisterhood that is somewhat ... magical. Each of them has always known that they have their own special skills, but when they put their heads together, their talents shine even brighter together.

When the girls discover that the bond they share is almost like a special kind of superpower, they realize that anything is possible when they work together — including keeping their archenemy, Ms. Wigglestoot, from discovering their special secret.

It's a sweet story of friendship, sisterhood and the amazing things that can happen when the two merge together.

"The Superpower Sisterhood," authored by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, and illustrated by Cyndi Wojciechowsi, is available for pre-order now and will officially hit store shelves on April 19, 2022.

Jenna and Barbara previously shared the joy of sisterhood in a children's book released in 2019 properly titled "Sisters First." It tells the story of a young girl whose wish for a little sister was granted, bringing them on a journey that makes them stronger together; it was inspired by their 2017 original release that centered on their own stories they've shared together throughout their lifetimes.

This marks Jenna's third children's book release; in 2016, Jenna and her mom, Laura Bush, published a children's book of their own, "Our Great Big Backyard," which told the story of a young girl on a road trip to see the National Parks.

