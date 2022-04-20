Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With the spring season finally upon us, and summer just around the corner — we're finding plenty of reasons to update our wardrobe these days. But when your wallet is giving you every reason to do the exact opposite, that's when our hunt for the best fashion deals begins.

Last week, Nordstrom had us shopping up a storm during its annual spring sale. And now J. Crew just dropped some great deals on finds that are sure to elevate your spring and summer collections. The brand is offering massive discounts on thousands of products, including clothing, shoes and accessories. But that's not all — from now through April 25, shoppers can use the code SHOPNOW at checkout to get an extra 60% off select sales items.

From $100 off a stunning swimsuit to an 89% markdown on a must-have spring dress, prices are unbelievably low. If you don't believe us, we rounded up our favorite finds that you can shop now — starting at less than $4.

Deals at J. Crew to shop now

Consider your search for the perfect statement jewelry piece over. This necklace takes the cake with a gold-plated brass chain, gem-encased semiprecious stone and a dangling freshwater pearl as a finishing touch. Oh, and did we mention it's less than $4?

Now that more and more people are going back into the office, trouser socks might become a regular part of your daily wardrobe again. J.Crew has a few stylish pairs on sale right now, including these tall, ribbed options with a flecked print, which you can add to cart for less than $5 each.

You might be fully stocked on leggings, sweatpants and joggers, but what about a cozy pair of shorts for the spring and summer seasons? This cotton pair is given the Magic Rinse treatment, a four-step process that the brand claims gives these shorts an incredibly soft feel.

Prep your cameras, because you’re going to want to take some pictures the moment you step out in this T-shirt dress. Pair it with flats or white sneakers and a jean jacket to create an easy, yet chic look for casual outings.

Sometimes, an outfit just isn't complete without the perfect accessories. Try these pavé drop earrings on for size to elevate your look — because what doesn't look good with jade-inspired stones and pearls?

This loose-fitted scoopneck cardigan is a great option for breezy spring days. It features a button-down design and a slightly cropped hem to pair nicely with your favorite high-waisted jeans. Grab it for just $12 during J.Crew’s sale — a massive markdown from its original $60 price tag.

Swimsuit season is around the corner, so when we see a stunning one-piece for just $14, we’re not hesitating to add it to cart. This square-neck option offers moderate coverage in the front but offers some pizzazz in the back with a low-rise fit.

When running late, but you need an accessory to pull your outfit together, these waterfall earrings are all you need. The gold-plated brass casting goes with almost anything, and they're on sale for less than $15.

We're obsessed with the lilac color of this satin top — although, it comes in a few neutral and jewel-tone shades as well. The top is designed with a half button-down front and drawstrings that can be tied at the neck or left loose, depending on your style preference.

If the trendy side cutouts, dainty floral design and drapey skirt aren't enough to sell you on this poplin dress, the 89% discount just might. Right now, you can pick this one up for just $18.

We're not sure what we're loving more: the puff sleeves, the zip-up V-back or the spring-ready Wild Hibiscus shade. The clear winner might actually be the price — it's only $20 when you apply the SHOPNOW code at checkout.

Consider adding these clogs to your shoe collection for year-round wear! The suede pair with stud detailing is said to have a "cushy, molded footbed" and is currently on sale for $20 — that's a whopping 85% off!

A stylish pair of sunnies usually costs a pretty penny. During J.Crew’s sale, you can grab these trendy frames for 64% off — a discount so good, we might just add more than one to our carts. We’re loving the retro design, and the brand says the lenses offer UV protection.

If you’re looking to hop on the mom jean trend, this pair with relaxed detailing and a mid-rise fit is a great place to start. It comes in classic, petite and tall lengths and sizes ranging from 23-37. We suggest scooping these up ASAP — at 82% off, we expect these to go fast.

Prepping your all-white ensembles for after Memorial Day? You'll want to add these sleek chino pants to your summer closet. The high-rise bottoms are marketed as having a straight leg, but the brand says it will have a "slightly wide" fit.

This cotton gingham piece — described by the brand as perfectly rumpled and relaxed — is the versatile shirt your wardrobe has been missing. J.Crew coined it the “popover” for a reason; it’s said to be super easy to pop over anything to create multiple looks. We can see it pairing nicely with jeans or under a blazer for heading into the office.

This spring dress is the one-and-done outfit you need for all your summer getaways. The tiered bottom falls below the knee, but the star feature has to be the open tie-back.

This swimsuit might be designed for active wear —swimming, surfing, paddling, you name it — but there's no way you won't turn heads in this green number while lounging at the beach or pool. Then, just pair it with beach shorts and some sunnies, and you're dressed for a daytime lunch.

When the weather is too warm for a jean jacket, try a more lightweight denim-inspired option like this chambray top. One reviewer gave it a five-star rating and said, “Beautiful shirt! Love the pearl snap buttons, the cut, the finishes and the fabric.” But they also noted that it runs on the larger side, so you might want to size down.

According to J.Crew, these trainers are the brand's newest and most eco-friendly sneaker to date. They feature a suede trim, gel inserts and a rubber sole. We're also loving the dark green pop color down the middle (though, not as much as the affordable price tag).

This silk camisole top can be styled in so many ways. It has the fit to keep as a closet basic — just wear under a suit jacket and skirt and add accessories. Or make it the star of the outfit, and let the silk charmeuse, bright color and spaghetti straps speak for themselves.

If your beach dress collection is looking pretty dull, shake things up with this fit-and-flare option. The linen is smocked at the top and transforms into a flowing silhouette below the waist. And you can kiss that $110 price tag away — the sale knocks this down almost 70%, making it just $34.

Right now, you can grab these stunning ballet flats in green or dusty pink for almost 70% off. The brand describes the shoe as supersoft, thanks to its canvas-lined suede material and extra toe coverage.

For more sales we're excited about, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!