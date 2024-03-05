Calling all beauty minimalists! Ilia dropped a complexion stick that works double duty

With an impressive 42-shade lineup and a medium coverage natural-matte formula, Ilia's Skin Rewind Complexion Stick was made to melt into the skin. Apply with your fingers, a brush or a sponge to customize your results. To contour, the brand recommends going a shade or two darker than your match.

The reviews are just starting to roll in, but early users note that the product is easy to apply, blends well and feels lightweight.

"I am a mom and couldn’t have asked for an easier product to apply and travel with when I am on the go! It feels weightless on my skin,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

Whether you're a beauty maven or prefer to stick to the basics, clear lip balm is an essential. This one not only boasts active levels of hyaluronic acid, but it leaves that glossy, on-trend shine we're craving in 2024. According to the brand, the skin care-powered formula replenishes your lips' moisture barrier, while a subtle scent from naturally derived lavender and chamomile calms the senses.

Brushing up your brows is a small, near-effortless step to a brighter face, and this clear, lightweight brow gel offers the sculpted, lifted look we're all after! The brand says it was designed for a natural, flake-resistant finish, while delivering a hair renewal complex that helps brows look full and healthy. One five-star reviewer called herself "a fan," writing: "I have naturally thin and light brows. For the first time in my life this product allowed me to have natural looking, defined brows. It didn’t flake, it lasted the entire day."

If you’re a beauty obsessive, you’ll know that lip oils have been taking over social media lately. Lighter than glosses but heavier than balms, they leave a light sheen on the lips — a major 2024 trend! This one was designed to keep your lips feeling cushiony and soft, not sticky. And with active levels of hyaluronic acid, each wear offers hydration, according to the brand. A five-star reviewer agreed, writing: “I have exceptionally dry lips that flake, so I sometimes add something on top. But no glosses I’ve found have been this moisturizing for the lips underneath.”

Clean mascaras are known to be difficult to pull off, but this Ilia formula is award-winning! The wand (which Ilia tested over 100 times to get just right) was designed to offer a natural application, with the shorter side providing volume and the longer bristles lifting, lengthening and separating, according to the brand. And when it comes to taking it off at the end of the day, Limitless Lash Mascara can be removed with water — no scrubbing necessary!

Lip balm is a buzzy topic at Shop TODAY, so this creamy, tinted option by Ilia feels worth checking out! Combining active levels of moisture-boosting ingredients like rosehip oil and shea butter, as well as buildable colors including browns, reds and pinks, this balm delivers smoother lips and a wash of color, per the brand. Available in eight easy shades, it's an effortless product that you can wear lightly or build up depending on your desired look.

This cream-to-powder eyeshadow glides on as a silky cream and quickly dries down to a powdery, smudge-resistant finish, according to the brand. Available in matte and shimmery shades, it was designed to lock in pigment without budging or fading. The lightweight, water-based formula is also buildable, allowing you to customize your look and make it last.

Ilia's Multi-Stick is the perfect creamy, twist-up product for anyone who's into easy application. Available in 12 shade options (nine lip and cheek colors, three luminous highlighter shades) you can mix, match and layer your faves or wear one shade solo. Because it's so compact, you can easily slip it into your pocket or bag and take it with you on the go, whether you're commuting to the office or catching a flight.

Since retinol's anti-aging benefits are hard to beat, it's a major player in the skin care game. That said, it's also known for causing side effects like redness and irritation, which can derail users with sensitive skin. With that in mind, Ilia's eye cream aims to deliver the benefits of retinol without the drawbacks. It incorporates sea fennel extract, a known retinol alternative, making it a win for people with sensitive skin, according to the brand. And with caffeine and peptides, the eye cream instantly revives the under eye area while reducing dark circles, puffiness and fine lines over time, Ilia says. The tip doubles as a massage tool, too!

Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 is an award winner, brand bestseller and boasts over 10,000 reviews on the brand's website, with the majority of those reviewers giving it a five-star rating. Like other Ilia products, part of what makes this skin tint so popular is that it delivers pigment while skincare ingredients work to improve the look of dryness, wrinkles and uneven tone. Plus, it’s vegan, non-comedogenic, safe for sensitive skin and formulated without fragrance. As one reviewer put it, "Best foundation EVER."

Finding a foundation that boasts medium coverage and a weightless feel can be challenging, but this one strikes the balance. Designed for a natural, skin-like finish, the formula is silky and breathable, according to the brand. Plus, it seamlessly blends makeup and skin care, packing in active ingredients like niacinamide and allantoin to improve skin while the pigment blurs lines, pores and undesired redness. If you love the no-makeup makeup look, give this a try!

Once you've washed and cleansed your skin, locking in hydration with a moisturizing layer or two (or three!) is up next. Enter: The Base Face Milk. New to the skin care world, face milks put a spin on traditional essences, which are lightweight, watery skin care liquids that quench thirsty skin with a thin veil of hydration. According to Ilia, this face milk is part essence, part lightweight moisturizer — and the product has hundreds of five-star reviews! One reviewer with mature skin says the product "works perfectly under makeup. It absorbs quickly and feels light and non-greasy."