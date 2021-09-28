It's National Honey Month! Here are 8 products we're buzzing about

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The month of September is National Honey Month, which means now is the perfect time to stock up on honey products. The purpose of Honey Month, which was first declared in 1989, is to promote beekeeping and the use of honey as a natural sweetener.

Mother Nature's sweetener tastes delicious and also has a ton of health benefits. Honey is known as a great source of antioxidants and for its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. It is also great for digestive issues and a lifesaver when dealing with a sore throat. If you plan to use honey on your skin, prepare yourself for a radiant glow.

In honor of Honey Month, style expert Amy E. Goodman stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some of her favorite honey products.

Read on to support the bees and shop honey face masks, chocolates, hand soaps and more.

If your skin is in need of some love, treat it with this manuka honey mask. The honey works to draw out impurities, the papaya and apricot enzymes work to brighten skin and the rice bran offers a gentle exfoliant for a more even texture.

This gel cleanser gets the gunk off your skin and reduces the look of pores without using any questionable ingredients. Made with their superstar ingredient g-honeybiomecomplex, which is a raw honey-based ingredient that works to balance your skin's microbiome, your skin will be thanking you for using this cleanser.

This foot glaze acts as an instant pedicure. The Texas wildflower honey-based serum seals in moisture and brings color back to tired feet. This product is also known for working on cracked knuckles and to keep bumps away after shaving. Aloe leaf juice, pineapple and papaya fruit extracts, all known for their moisturizing benefits, are also incorporated into the formula.

Both cute and delicious, these caramel bees are sure to impress. Each chocolate is filled with liquid caramel that has a caramelized honey taste, thanks to the fragrant honey supplied by the Draper family's bee apiaries in Millerton, Pennsylvania. Once filled, each bee is hand painted with a layer of yellow and black cocoa butter to create the adorable bee design.

Healthy, delicious and mess free? These single serve honeycomb treats are great as an on-the-go snack as they are bite-sized and individually packaged. This pure, unprocessed honey is harvested straight from the hive and has a rich, sweet flavor. Some of the health benefits of eating honey include supporting heart, liver, gut and cognitive health, providing immune support and helping with better sleep and increased energy.

To create this smooth whipped honey with cinnamon, Savannah Bee spins together crystallized honey and aromatic cinnamon from Ceylon, Sri Lanka. This kosher and gluten-free honey is great to stir into coffee and other warm beverages, or even to dip crackers and pretzels into.

This uniquely designed plastic-free and eco-friendly reusable food wrap is a great sustainable way to keep your food fresh without using single-use plastic bags. Made from organic cotton infused with beeswax, jojoba oil and tree resin, you just have to mold it around your food and it will hold its shape. To clean the wrap, simply rinse it with cool water and gentle soap.

This hand soap is both an effective cleanser and moisturizer. Honey's natural antibacterial and probiotic properties also help the soap remove impurities without stripping your skin of natural oils. The fragrances Included in this trio are orange blossom, tupelo honey and lemongrass spearmint.

