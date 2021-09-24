Looking to be more eco-friendly this Climate Week? Here are 12 products to try

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Incorporating sustainable and eco-friendly products into your daily routine can sometimes seem like a daunting task. Switching from the brands you know and love to a new name with new ingredients can feel like a big transition, but if you need a sign to make the move, let this be it: This week is Climate Week.

Climate Week, which began Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 26, is currently happening in New York City. The week-long event, which has been held annually since 2009, is hosted by the Climate Group, whose goal is for the world to have net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This Climate Week, there is a focus on "fulfilling and increasing commitments made by businesses, governments, and organizations."

To help you become more sustainable, style expert Brittney Levine joined Hoda & Jenna to share some of her favorite Earth-friendly brands. From boxed beauty products to backpacks made from plastic recovered from the ocean, these products are too good (for you and the planet) to pass up.

Read on to get into the Climate Week spirit and shop eco-friendly clothing, food, bags and more.

With this 2-ounce bottle, a little goes a long way. This concentrated clarifying shampoo powder is equal to one liter of a traditional cleanser. The powder transforms into a creamy foam once water is added and also features micro grains to exfoliate your scalp. Infused with rolled oats, carrot and spirulina, this powder works best for people with oily hair. As a company, Seed Phytonutrients is also Climate Neutral Certified and uses paper-based packaging.

Sk*p is a new clean hair and body care brand with a mission to break the beauty industry's addiction to plastic by being the first to offer 100% recyclable shower-sturdy paper carton containers. Their formula uses an ingredient called g-honeybiome, which is fermented honey that balances your skin and scalp microbiome. As Sk*p puts it, "a balanced microbiome = happy skin." This set includes a cleanser, moisturizer, shampoo and conditioner.

Got Bag is the world's first backpack made from plastic waste found in the ocean. This eco-friendly fashion brand not only makes chic and durable bags and backpacks, but also they are dedicated to raising awareness about plastic pollution. This Daypack is water resistant, has a laptop compartment and has a stylish minimalist design.

Started by three former Under Armour executives looking to revolutionize the world of denim, Revtown is known for its comfortable and eco-friendly jeans. These jeans, which are available for both men and women, provide the comfort of luxury brands but at a fraction of the cost. The above denim pants are 92% cotton and have been dyed an original khaki color.

Best known for their basics, Pact crafts their clothing from eco-friendly organic cotton that uses up to 95% less water than traditional cotton. Pact partners with Fair Trade Certified factories and avoids chemicals, resulting in a softer material. The wide-leg pant and work-wear inspired design makes this a comfortable, stylish and Earth-friendly option.

Oat products not only taste delicious but also they are much better for the environment than dairy — the production process uses significantly less land and water than other plant-based milk alternatives. Oatly offers a wide variety of products like oat milk, frozen desserts, oatgurt, soft serve and even merchandise. All of their products, apart from their non-chilled oatmilk, can only be found in stores, however their website has a handy store finder to help you locate the nearest vendor.

This baby food delivery company uses over 100 organic ingredients and has an expert-crafted rotating menu. All of their packaging is 100% recyclable as well. If you and your baby want to get into the fall spirit, pumpkin spice is currently a limited edition flavor.

These retractable ball point pens are made from 86% recycled plastic bottles. Available in blue, black, red, green and purple, you can go green at school, in the office and even at home with these pens. The pens are smear resistant, have a comfortable rubber grip and are also refillable for a sustainable writing experience.

Buy these glass bottles once and reuse them forever. This set comes with two bottles and six plastic-free hand soap refill tablets. The tablets are packed in compostable paper and come in three seasonal scents that include bergamot rose, lily mint and satsuma mandarin.

LifeMade is a market leader in sustainable disposables to help consumers reduce waste without changing their behavior. This Recycooler is great for keeping your food and beverages cool at a tailgate or camping trip and has a reusable soft-sided 20-quart capacity. Not only does the insulation do wonders as a cooler, but also if you decide to do away with it, it will break down in a landfill in under four years without leaving any microplastics behind.

Never forget a bag when taking your dog out for a walk again with this dispenser. It latches on to leashes and comes with one roll of 20 biodegradable bags. Refill bags can also be purchased separately.

These adorable reusable zip-up bags are a great alternative to plastic snack bags. Whether you want to use them for home storage or to pack snacks or even toys, the color-coordinated tops and transparent material make them great for organization. The three-piece set comes in large, medium and small sizes and is available in six fun colors.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!