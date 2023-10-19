HomeGoods is closing its online store — here’s what that means for shoppers

Just over two years after it initially launched its e-commerce platform, HomeGoods has announced that it will be halting all online sales.

"We can confirm that we will no longer offer online shopping on HomeGoods.com after October 21, 2023. We will stop taking orders from customers at that time and complete our final shipments," a representative from the brand shared in an email with Shop TODAY.

But before you start panicking, we're happy to report that you'll still be able to shop all the reasonably priced furniture pieces, kitchen essentials and more in person. Plus, you can continue to shop online from the retailer's sister sites, T.J.Maxx, Marshall's and Sierra.

"We’ve made the decision to focus our resources on our more than 900 brick-and-mortar stores across the United States, where we invite our passionate HomeGoods.com customers to continue shopping for home fashion and décor," the statement continued.

For its final hurrah, HomeGoods' online site is hosting a huge sale with discounts on thousands of items across every category, from bedding to holiday gifts. If you see any deals you like, you'll want to act fast because you won't be able to shop them much longer.

HomeGoods home deals

Made for both indoor and outdoor use, these pillows will add a stylish touch to your seating area. You can grab them for just $10 right now.

Upgrade your current washcloths and add these ones to your cart while they're just $7. They're made with Turkish cotton and are described as being "ultra-soft."

It's not time to cover up your backyard seating area just yet! Fall is the perfect time for outdoor movie nights, backyard bonfires and more. So you want to make sure you have plenty of comfortable seating options. You can add these plush cushions to any chair. They're designed to be water and fade-resistant, so they're perfect for outdoor use.

With a subtle animal print and "snuggle-worthy softness," this blanket is sure to become the go-to for family movie nights, cozy afternoons on the couch and more.

Coat season is upon us! And this space-saving rack can be hung in your entryway to keep all those jackets and scarves organized.

Enhance your sleeping setup with a new set of sheets. This one comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two standard pillowcases, all for under $30.

HomeGoods kitchen deals

Perfect for all those seasonal stews and one-pot meals, this Dutch oven is marked down to less than $40 during the sale. It's designed to be dishwasher-safe and is said to be compatible with all cooktops.

If you get bit by the baking bug this time of the year, it may be a good idea to grab some new bakeware, so you're prepared to whip up all those tasty treats. This two-piece set is just $11 and comes with a muffin pan and baking sheet.

Bring a touch of seasonal joy to your kitchen with this cute cookie jar. It's sure to make you smile each time you reach for a treat.

HomeGoods gift deals

These scrunchies will make a great stocking stuffer or white elephant gift. Each silk hair tie is adorned with eye-catching crystals.

Whether your loved one is an avid surfer or someone who doesn't own a board but is simply enamored with the sport, this book will make a great gift. It features more than 900 images and essays by leading surf journalists, tracking the evolution of surfing from 1778 to today.

Simple yet chic, any wine lover will appreciate receiving this set of glasses. While it's normally $56, you can get it now for under $30!

Standard spice jars have nothing on these chic ceramic ones. They're stylish enough that you'll actually want to keep them out on your counter.

Give them the gift of coziness this season with this cute throw blanket. It comes in a range of colors to fit their space.

This set comes with everything they'll need for the perfect picnic, including a blanket, cutlery, bottle opener and more. All they'll need to do is pack their favorites bites and snacks for the afternoon!