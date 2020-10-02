Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may earn a commission if you buy something through our links.

We've all been spending more time at home than we're used to over the past few months, and it can be hard to miss out on those special nights out of the house, whether it be a dinner date or a girls' night out.

To take a look at the brighter side of things, TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin is sharing a few ways to make your home feel brighter and more organized on "At Home TODAY with Jill Martin" — and of course she's also featuring discounts!

Martin has been quarantining with her parents, brother and sister-in-law and they are all highlighting the products they've been using during these past few months while at home.

"For us as a family, the thread that we've used to navigate whatever this new normal is strength, being grateful, laughter and having fun," Martin said.

Read on for the full list of great deals from kitchen items to kids toys.

Around the Table

This multi-use appliance has everything you need for a fun night in, and you can get it for 60% off. Create your own gummy candies using the silicon molds, toast marshmallows over the heating element, or make your own fondue in the melting pot. There are four storage elements to help hold all the treats you'll be enjoying.

Get over 65% off these chic wool coasters, available in round or square styles. The coasters are designed to be ultra absorbent, protecting your surfaces while providing a pop of color to your room. Designed by a celebrity decorator, these coasters are the perfect addition to any home.

You can get these serving boards for 50% off right now! Whether you use them as cheese or charcuterie boards or for cutting vegetables, these reversible boards are as gorgeous as they are useful. Hang them by the rustic rope on the handle or use them as a centerpiece for your table - you can't go wrong.

This 9-in-1 kitchen utensil has sold over 5 million units, and is designed to be able to be used to fulfill almost every need you might have in the kitchen. Available in four colors, the spurtle set includes one original spurtle, one medium spurtle, and a full-sized spatula. Plus they won't scratch non-stick surfaces. You can get it for 60% off.

These luxury wine glasses are 70% off for TODAY shoppers. This set includes four red and four white wine glasses that were created in the Czech Republic from premium quality crystal. The simple yet elegant glasses are durable and come packaged in a beautiful gift box.

Make a Welcome Home

Get 60% off this set of eight unique bowls now. The charming best-selling bowls are ideal for entertaining, they are the perfect size for snacks and dips.

These personalized jigsaw puzzles allow you to turn your photos into a fun activity for the whole family. Choose from five different sizes, from 30 pieces to 1,000 for those who like more of a challenge. Only on TODAY.com, you can get this puzzle for 75% off now.

Get 75% off this game-changing home essential. Choose between 12, 15, or 20 lbs weighted blankets designed to help you sleep better and relieve stress. There are five reversible color combinations, and the fleece blankets are machine washable.

These colorful storage bins are the perfect way to organize your home, and you can get them for 75% off. The lightweight yet sturdy bins are made of canvas, and are available in a variety of colors and patterns. To make things even better, the bins are collapsible and washable.

Choose from three sets of fall-inspired candles for 50% off. These all natural soy candles are hand poured and uniquely packaged in jars and cans for a rustic feel.

Kids' Toys

Magnify your phone's display up to three times the size of the original, no matter which smartphone you have. The bluetooth capabilities allow you to fast forward or change the volume using the retro controls on the front panel. Switch up your home-viewing experience and get 59% off this retro home theater.

Get this set of eight children's books for up to 68% off. The set includes essentials like "Peppa Pig" and "J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World." These engaging books are the perfect distraction for kids.

These schools supply bundles include a mug, trinket dish, memo tabs, and a stationary kit, and you can get it for up to 60% off. Choose between four bundles: narwhal, cat, unicorn, or mermaid, and brighten your child's remote schooling station.

Get 49% off this hand-held, bluetooth speaker microphone. Connect the mic to your phone to sing along to any song, and control the volume and echo of the microphone. The mic also lights up different colors and has a fun character design to engage the kids.

This starter drum set is available at a 72% discount through TODAY. Choose from either blue and red, and treat your child to a set complete with a bass drum, cymbal, foot pedal, drumsticks, and more! The lightweight set is easy to use and fun.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!