Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's no secret that TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb loves a good quote. She is known for regularly sharing meaningful messages with followers on Twitter and Instagram. She also hosts a digital video series, "Quoted by... with Hoda Kotb," in which she interviews celebrities and friends of TODAY about meaningful quotes in their own lives.

Last October, Hoda released the New York Times bestselling book "I Really Needed This Today," filled with 365 inspiring quotes, uplifting reflections and meaningful personal stories.

"They are meant to inspire, make you feel good," said Hoda in her Instagram post announcing the release of "I Really Needed This Today."

After the overwhelmingly positive response from readers of her first book, Hoda has come up with a new collection of 365 days' worth of inspiration and hope.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Similar to the first book of quotes, "This Just Speaks to Me" features a series of personal stories about people who have enriched Hoda's life along with moments that have made a lasting impact on the TODAY co-anchor.

In her reflections, Hoda covers themes of motherhood, friendship, love and loss. She celebrates kindness and highlights the challenging times we are living in with a combination of humor and generosity.

"This Just Speaks to Me" will be released Oct. 13 and is available for pre-order now. Hoda announced the upcoming collection on TODAY.

For more book recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!