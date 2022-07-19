8 products to help you fall and stay asleep, according to an expert

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We always hear about the importance of beauty rest and how a good night sleep is pivotal to our long-term health. If you're someone who just can't seem to fall and stay asleep, you're not alone. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, up to 33 percent of adults experience insomnia in their lifetime. Luckily, there's plenty of products to help create a relaxing environment and promote a restful night of sleep.

Lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share her favorite finds to help you achieve that much-needed beauty rest, from customizable pillows to natural essential oils.

Keep reading to see all eight products that can help you fall and stay asleep.

Top products for a good night's sleep

Not only can this oscillating tower fan keep you cool during the night, but it also acts as white noise for your bedroom. Goodman loves the remote control feature, so you can change your fan setting without getting out of bed.

Goodman says this shower head will melt away your tension. According to the brand, this hand held shower head has a massage force that's two times stronger than other retailers with seven different settings. It's also clinically proven to relieve muscle tension and promote restful sleep, says the company.

According to the brand this massaging shower head is FDA-registered and designed for "wellbeing." Featuring a rainfall spray effect, it has nine different spray settings for your preference of water pressure.

Turn your bedroom into a spa with the power of aromatherapy. Just add a few drops of this chamomile-infused essential oil into your diffuser to relax and calm your mind.

This body mist is packed with relaxing ingredients such as lavender and chamomile. According to the brand, you simply spritz your face and body before bedtime, which will promote a night of deep sleep.

Another essential oil option is this roll-on that can be applied directly to your body or can be added into a bowl filled of warm water. The brand says it works best when being applied to the soles of your feet, or directly under you nose — but don't forget your socks to prevent it seeping into the sheets!

Goodman loves this sound guide as a screen-free way to develop a mindful meditation practice. The sound machine is preloaded with nine guided-meditation tracks and includes three different sleep sounds.

This 10-pound weighted blanket gives you a calming feeling, says the brand. The blanket comes in four different colors and is made of 100 percent cotton.

Give your bed the ultimate upgrade with these customizable curved pillows. According to the brand, you can adjust the fullness by adding or taking out the foam filling, and it's suitable for all sleepers. Not to mention, it has over 4,000 Amazon ratings! One verified reviewer wrote, it "really gives your shoulders space on the bed and I can’t describe how comfortable and luxurious this feels."

