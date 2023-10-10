Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Parenting Awards just dropped — winners start at $10

The holidays are right around the corner, which means it's officially time to start thinking about what you want to gift the kiddos, expectant mothers, new fathers and newborns in your life.

But finding the perfect gift can be difficult. That's why Rachel Rothman, Good Housekeeping Institute Chief Technologist stopped by TODAY to share some of the award-winning products that topped the charts of Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Parenting Awards. From magnetic footie pajamas to a 3-in-1 mist humidifier, these parenting essentials caught judges' eyes for their innovation, safety, quality, convenience and value.

Keep reading to see all of the award-winning parenting essentials seen on TODAY.

Award-winning parenting essentials seen on TODAY

Instead of the typical buttons or snaps, these cotton footies close with magnets. Rothman says the pajamas are ideal for folks with mobility issues who might have difficulty fastening buttons or snap-like closures.

Editor’s note: Our pick is low in stock, but we found another similar option below.

While Rothman's initial pick is low in stock, this option features the same handy magnetic fasteners and an adorable yellow duck pattern. You can grab the footies in sizes newborn through 24 months.

Rothman's next pick is perfect for kiddos who want to be a chef when they grow up. Complete with soft, serrated edges, the knives are able to cut veggies without causing any harm to little fingers, according to Rothman.

Whether your little one loves to splash in the pool or soak in the bath, this water-activated light-up toy ensures a multi-sensory experience, according to Rothman. Good Housekeeping testers found that kiddos couldn't get enough of the colorful lights and "using the characters for imaginative play."

New and seasoned parents alike should have no trouble reading the temperature on this award-winning thermometer thanks to its quick, color-coded results. Rothman says Good Housekeeping's testers found the thermometer's low light was "suitable for taking a child’s temperature at night without waking them."

Looking for a humidifier or night-light? This award-winning device will do both at once. Rothman says testers loved the multi-purpose humidifier because it was compact, lightweight and easy to use overall.

Supporting your kiddos from the sidelines is important, but making sure you're comfortable while on those sidelines is just as important. This portable, foldable chair provided an ergonomic seating space for testers sitting on top of a cooler, by the pool and more. Rothman even says testers found the chair provided back support in previously uncomfortable situations.