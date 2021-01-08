After reading online reviews stating that the jeggings run true to size, I went with a 29, regular. (For reference: I’m 150 pounds, 5-foot-3.) Sizes range from 24 to 35 and are available in short, regular and long lengths.

When the jeggings arrived a few days later, I poured a big glass of wine and headed upstairs for a try-on session. If I couldn’t get them past my knees — and judging by how small they looked, I assumed that’d be the case — at least I had something to numb the pain.

I never took a sip.

These 63% cotton jeggings look like denim — they even have a button-closure and zip-fly — wear like my coziest leggings but somehow hold everything in. And I mean everything. After losing 90 pounds, I have an apron of excess skin that hangs over my waist. But I forget all about that when I’m in these pants that hit right at my belly button. It’s like a temporary tummy tuck.

The fabric hugs my legs and makes my saggy mom butt look like it’s being cupped by the hands of the denim gods. A contoured waistband ensures they don’t gap in the back. And they stay put, meaning I’m not pulling them up every 10 seconds.

I now own them in two colors: glacial grey and dark indigo. I ordered the dark indigo pair in a short length and they fit better than the regular on my 5-foot-3 frame.

My stylist friend who told me about these body-smoothing pants, discovered them after giving birth to her second child.

“I instantly felt lifted and supported in them,” Laura told me. “The other thing is, I wash them three times a week, which would normally ruin denim, but my first pair lasted for more than two and a half years. They kept their shape.”

Laura is happy to know that my baggy boyfriends have been pushed to the back of my closet.

After fearing skinny jeans for decades, I won’t wear anything else. Not only do they boost my bum — they've boosted my confidence.

