5 essentials every football fan needs for game day

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Football season is officially underway! If you plan on spending every Sunday (and Monday and Thursday) night watching the big game with your family, you're going to want the best gadgets on hand to make your viewing and snacking experience perfect all season.

To help gear up for game nights like a pro, Reviewed.com editor-in-chief David Kender stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share the five items that should be on your checklist. From the best ways to watch the game to must-haves to keep your cans ice cold for the entire four quarters, Kender has everything you need.

Keep reading for the "best of the best" for this football season.

Nothing beats watching a game on the big screen, and Kender says this affordable option is a Reviewed.com favorite. It already has Roku, the streaming device, built-in, so you can watch NBC Sports, ESPN and NFL right away.

The latest Roku Ultra streaming device, this tech item is not to be missed. It streams everything from Netflix and AppleTV+ to Spotify in 4K, so you can enjoy a smooth streaming experience, no matter what you are watching or listening to.

The Yeti Rambler is beloved by many for a reason — it keeps everything inside ice cold or piping hot for hours on end, without fail. It's sleek, dishwasher-safe and a must-have, whether you'll be watching the games from home or in the stands.

This cooler is tiny but mighty, according to the crew at Reviewed.com. It can keep nine cans cold for over six hours but also boasts enough storage for other essentials like cutlery, snacks and more.

If you don't have an air fryer by now, you'll want one in your kitchen this football season. It can crisp wings in a pinch and does it all without any greasy oils or added fat. Reviewed is calling it the "most user-friendly air fryer we tested," since it has all of the bells and whistles without too many buttons or a complex setup.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!