First responders, medical professionals and military personnel persevere daily through tough circumstances, stressful situations and frequent fatigue. Their hard work helps to save lives and keep our communities safe, healthy and happy — and these heroes deserve to feel appreciated!

Thankfully, countless brands make their appreciation for these critical workers clear by offering year-round discounts up to 50% off. Whether you're saving up for a new pair of jeans from Levi's, treating yourself to a trendy pair of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut or shopping for stylish sneakers from Reebok, these brands have your back with steep deals.

Keep reading to discover all the best discounts on the market for first responders, medical professionals and military personnel. Plus, check out our favorite products for inspiration on items that you can use your discount on today.

Clothing discounts for first responders, medical professionals and military personnel

J. Crew

To say "thank you" for all the hard work that community heroes do to keep the public safe and healthy, J. Crew offers first responders, medical professionals and military personnel a 15% discount. Once you're confirmed, you'll receive a personal discount code that you can use up to four times a month. You can even stack the code with other live J. Crew sales and discount codes.

If you're an EMT, police or firefighter, you can confirm your eligibility by providing your status, organization, name, date of birth and email.

If you're a doctor, nurse or other health worker, you can confirm your eligibility by providing your status, organization, name, birthday, postal code and email.

If you're an active duty military personnel, military family member, military veteran, reservist or coast guard, you can confirm your eligibility by providing your status, branch of service, name, birthday and email.

Chambray shirts are an everyday basic that belong in your capsule wardrobe. J. Crew spent months wear-testing the shirt to perfect the silhouette.

Thanks to the garment-dying technique used on these crewneck tees, each will have unique coloring for an individual feel. This style is available in more than 10 colors so you can choose your favorite(s). Rock it all summer thanks to your exclusive discount!

Made of a blend of linen and cotton, this hoodie is the perfect pick to wear to the beach, pool and everywhere in between. It has a kangaroo pocket that fits your sunglasses and wallet.

Adidas

For decades, Adidas has dominated the shoe market, providing support to feet of all shapes and sizes. The brand is taking its support one step further by offering a 30% discount to police, firefighters, EMT, doctors, nurses, active duty military personnel and veterans. To start saving, you'll need to verify your status with ID.me.

These cushioned running shoes will keep your feet supported and comfortable when you're on the run all day. "Super comfortable shoes and very lightweight, I'm glad to have this one," one reviewer wrote. "I can wear it all day with comfort with good support."

Thanks to a supportive midsole, these Adidas shoes will support your feet during your longest shifts. One reviewer wrote, "At my job I’m constantly on my feet and walk a lot, I even took these with me on my trip to Disneyland for a week and my feet weren’t hurting at all!"

These chunky platform slides will give your feet room to breathe and your summer fits room to shine. They have a contoured footbed for added support.

Madewell

Community heroes work so hard while on the clock that they deserve to look and feel great while they're off it. Madewell makes this easy by offering them a 15% discount on their items.

If you're a looking to take advantage of this deal, simply create a Madewell Insider account and verifying your status as a first responder by providing your personal and job information.

If you're looking for a top that's a bit more breathable than others, this 100% sleeveless top is the perfect fit. Not to mention, experts recommend buying 100% linen items — just like this one. We think its boxy sleeves are a compliment magnet.

These vintage jeans are the "greatest pair of jeans" one reviewer "ever bought." Madewell designed these jeans with curvier women in mind, allowing for extra room in the hips and thighs.

These jeans will sit low on your hips and give you lots of breathing room. "These are so comfy and cute," one reviewer wrote. "I wear them rolled up for extra flare. My thighs have never been happier!"

Reebok

For all the hours community heroes stay on their feet, they've certainly earned the right to comfortable shoes. Reebok is showing its support by offering a 50% discount for first responders, medical personnel and active and retired members of the military. To save big on supportive sneakers, clothes and more, verify your status with ID.me.

These running shoes are less than $35 thanks to your exclusive discount. One reviewer said the shoes were "Very comfortable. I bought them for work. I'm standing up and walking all day. I'm a size 8 and got an 8.5... they fit just right."

Full-zip hoodies are ideal when the forecast predicts a wide range of temperatures. Thanks to the hoodie's ribbed cuffs, you won't have to worry about your sleeves budging during your workout.

With the help of their rubber outsole, these running shoes balance prioritizing comfort and stability to help you run further each day, according to the brand. The kicks have a "FuelFoam midsole" that Reebok designed to optimize comfort and support.

Made for wider feet, these training shoes have a "FuelFoam" midsole that provides cushioning for all your activities.

Levi's

A discounted pair of jeans can make someone's day (and sometimes someone's month!). But what if you could get discounted jeans every day of the year? Well, if you're a community hero, you can! Levi’s offers community heroes a 15% discount.

If you're a first responder, you can start saving by providing your organization, name, birthday and email to verify your status. Medical professionals can start saving by providing information here to verify their status. And finally, active duty personnel, reservists or veterans can start saving by adding their information here.

You can't go wrong with Levi's original fit jeans. Designed in 1873, this style has survived for more than a century.

Levi's designed "the original zip fly" for this pair of jeans in 1967. If you want to elevate this vintage look, Reebok recommends cuffing the pants.

Levi's dubs these pants as a "blank canvas for customization and self expression." You can wear them everywhere, from the grocery store to the neighborhood hangout spot.

Everyone needs a pop of color in their lives. Embrace the color and the savings with these old school jeans.

Accessory discounts for first responders, medical professionals and military personnel

Sunglasses Hut

No matter the time of year, a reliable pair of sunglasses is necessary to protect your eyes from the sun's harsh UV rays. Sunglasses Hut offers active first responders, medical providers, hospital employees, nurses, active duty and retired military personnel and their family members a 15% discount. To start saving, you'll need to verify your status through ID.me.

Who can say no to a round pair of sunnies? You'll be wearing these all summer long thanks to your exclusive discount that brings the price tag down to $82.

If you're looking for a youthful pair of sunglasses, this Ralph oval pick is a winner. A product of Ralph Eyewear, the brand that is a "youthful expression of the Ralph Lauren spirit," these sunnies will be classics for years.

Best for those with oval, square, round or heart face shapes, these shades come in a transparent light green shade that you can pair with earthy tones.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley has tons of patterns that will earn you constant compliments. First responders can transform their storage, home and organization supplies on a budget because Vera Bradley is offering them exclusive savings. Save 15% on Vera Bradley by confirming your eligibility with ID.me.

You'll be able to carry all the essentials — your phone, wallet, keys and sunglasses — in this stylish crossbody bag from Vera Bradley.

One Shop TODAY writer loves this blanket because it is awe-strikingly soft. It even includes a fleece pouch so you can take it on the road.

Looking for a small backpack for your day-to-day activities? Stop right here. "I love the design, the pockets inside and outside of the backpack, and the size," one reviewer said. "It is a cute, compact little backpack, but big enough to fit my essentials."

Discounts for military personnel on home goods

Michaels

If you're an active duty military personnel, reservist, member of the National Guard, veteran or registered dependent of one of the previous categories and you're on the hunt for craft supplies, look no further than Michaels. The craft supply store will offer you a 15% discount on your entire purchase. In order to confirm your eligibility, you need to create a Michaels Rewards account and provide your status, branch of service, full name, birthday and email within the Rewards section of your account.

With the paint, paint brushes and canvas included, this Paint-by-Number kit only requires checking out your cart and painting.

Bring out this lawn game at your next backyard barbecue. The set includes 54 pinewood blocks that can make a tower up to four feet tall. The set even includes a nylon storage bag for easy transportation.

Joann

Whether you love to knit elaborate scarves or bake gorgeous cakes, Joann has your back with exclusive savings. To "give back," the brand is offering current military members or veterans a 15% discount. Even better? Their spouses and dependent children can use the discount, too! To enroll, you'll need to create a Joann account and follow the included instructions.

Looking for a new hobby? This comprehensive knitting kit will teach you how to master 18 knitting projects and provide you with all the tools to tackle them.

Become a master cake decorator with this cake decorating turntable. The brand says the turntable is "ideal for both left-handed and right-handed crafters." Grab it for less than $25 with your exclusive savings.

Yeti

After verifying your status through ID.me, military personnel, first responders, nurses and teachers can purchase select Yeti merchandise with special pricing.

This tumbler is a brand fan-favorite — and for good reason. The durable stainless steel and double-wall vacuumed insulation keeps your beverage the ideal temperature, whether hot or cold, for quite awhile.

Pets can benefit from your discount, too! Snag this dog bowl to keep your pup fed and hydrated no matter where you are.