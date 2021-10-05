Every guy needs these 7 essentials for fall, according to Men's Health

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fall is finally here, and the changing of the seasons can be a great reason to reset and realign with your goals before the new year arrives.

While a wardrobe refresh seems natural, there are plenty of other areas in our lives that can benefit from a few changes this season. That's why Men's Health Editor-in-Chief Richard Dorment stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share seven must-haves for recalibrating this season.

From kitchen essentials to wardrobe essentials, Dorment has a pick you'll be sure to appreciate — and actually use. Whether it's time to prioritize self-care or ditch the sneakers you've been wearing for more years than you can count, read on for everything to make fall feel fresh.

The colder months can strip your skin, so keeping your face moisturized as we venture further into fall is key right now. This oil-free moisturizer from CeraVe has SPF in the formula — because, yes, you still need to wear sunscreen during the winter. It's suitable for most skin types, including dry, sensitive, oily and acne-prone skin.

Growing a beard is one thing — maintaining it is another. A good beard oil such as this one can help moisturize and tame hairs, whether you have scruff or a full-on beard. Since it's a lightweight oil, it nourishes without leaving behind a greasy feel.

A trusty pair of sneakers should be in every man's closet, Dorment says. This pair is one that you can take from day to night, and thanks to the cushioned footbed, you'll actually want to wear them for that long. The subtle details, like the herringbone details and signature Purcell "smile" add a unique touch to an all-white shoe.

For a look that's even more elevated, a leather sneaker does just the trick. The Adidas Stan Smith is a true classic that is yet to go out of style, even four decades after its debut. Plus, it's now made with a vegan upper and an outsole that is made from rubber waste, giving it a sustainable appeal.

Love beef jerky? Dorment says you'll love biltong, too. It's beef that has been sliced ultra-thin and then air dried, unlike jerky, which is usually slow-cooked. Anyone who is always on the go will appreciate this tasty, high-protein snack that's free from preservatives, additives and has zero added sugar.

Dorment is calling cast-iron skillets the "Tom Brady of kitchen gear." You can use it in the oven, on the stove or the grill and even over a campfire to sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry or grill nearly anything. This skillet from Lodge comes pre-seasoned, so you can get cooking right after you unbox it.

Lower back pain can strike at any time, whether you sit at a desk all day or hit the gym frequently. Dorment says this massage ball is ideal for anyone with lower body pain since it's a hands-free device. You can bring it anywhere (it's TSA-approved), turn it on and get rolling to feel relief.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!