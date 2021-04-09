Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Dyson has been a top name in the home space for a long time, but any beauty lover knows that their technology goes way beyond cleaning.

The brand's hair tools, including the Supersonic Hair Dryer and TODAY shopper-loved Airwrap Styler, have gained a strong following, thanks to their sleek design and intelligent heat control features.

Starting at $399, the products are a bit of a splurge (though many of the brand's loyal fans will tell you that they're totally worth it) and it's pretty rare that you'll find them for a discount. That's why Sephora's latest sale feels like a really big deal: The retailer is currently offering up to 20% off all Dyson tools and attachments during their Spring Savings Event for Beauty Insider members.

The sale kicked off today and, along with the range of Dyson tools, members of their Beauty Insider program can score some impressive deals on beauty essentials. Rouge members — those who have spent more than $1,000 in the last year — get first access to the sale and can get 20% off right now. VIB members, who have spent more than $350, can start shopping the sale on April 13 and will get 15% off their purchase. Finally, on April 15, Insiders (it's free to sign up) can join in on the fun and grab a 10% discount. To start saving, simply sign in to your account and use the code OMGSPRING at checkout.

The sale ends for all tiers on April 19, but if you're eyeing any of the Dyson tools, you're going to want to act fast. The highly popular Airwrap air-styling tool is already sold out and there's no telling how long the others will last. Customers can only purchase one Dyson product per transaction. There are 13 attachments and gadgets from the brand to choose from. But to make your decision easier, we're featuring two of the most popular options, below.

Say goodbye to annoying, tangled cords! This straightener's rechargeable, cord-free design means that it can be used just about anywhere. Its flex plates gather more hair than your typical straightener, to prevent frizz and breakage. And the set comes with a paddle brush and detangling comb, for a seamless styling experience. The gift set is impressive with all that you get for the same price as just the straightener, but Rouge members can scoop it up for $100 off, bringing this bundle down to $400.

Even at its normal price, this set is practically a steal — the Supersonic Hair Dryer on its own retails for $399. But during the sale, Rouge members can get the beloved hair dryer, along with a round brush and detangling comb for just $319. The tool dries your hair quickly and has intelligent heat control technology to prevent damage to your strands. It also comes with four attachments that can be easily swapped out based on your styling needs.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!